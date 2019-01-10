McInnes and Cosgrove win Premiership monthly awards

Aberdeen's Derek McInnes and Sam Cosgrove named December's top manager and player.

Improvement: Cosgrove is congratulated by McInnes. SNS

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes and striker Sam Cosgrove have been named December's Manager and Player of the Month respectively.

The Pittodrie pair have been rewarded after the Dons enjoyed a fruitful month in which they won six games to go to within three points of top spot.

Before December Aberdeen had struggled to replicate the form which saw them finish runners-up last time out.

But McInnes found a winning formula last month as the Dons scooped away wins at Livingston, Rangers and St Mirren as their luck changed.

Attacker Cosgrove was integral to the Pittodrie side's improvement as he led the line impressively.

The Englishman had previously toiled to find the net but hit the goal trail in December, scoring seven times.

Cosgrove was immediately rewarded by the Dons for his displays as he put pen to paper on a new deal earlier this week.

Aberdeen are currently in Dubai for warm-weather training as they prepare for the second half of the season.