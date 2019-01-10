New York City swoop for Aberdeen's Gary Mackay-Steven

The Pittodrie winger is attracting interest from the MLS side as his contract runs down.

Contract: Mackay-Steven is in the final few months of his Dons deal. SNS

New York City are to hold talks with Gary Mackay-Steven over a move to the MLS, Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has confirmed.

The winger's contract expires at the end of the season and he is free to speak to foreign clubs about a potential move away from Pittodrie.

Speaking to reporters in Dubai, McInnes revealed New York City have contacted the Dons to inform them of their intention to speak with the 28-year-old attacker.

Mackay-Steven has only just returned to full training at Aberdeen's warm-weather training camp in Dubai after suffering concussion during the League Cup final loss to Celtic last month.

The former Celtic player has scored six times this campaign for McInnes' men.

Aberdeen remain hopeful Mackay-Steven and skipper Graeme Shinnie, who is also in the final six months of his contract, will put pen to paper on new deals.