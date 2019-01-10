  • STV
Davis keen to extend Rangers stay beyond end of the season

STV

The midfielder says it was an easy decision to return to Ibrox and join Steven Gerrard's squad.

Rangers new recruit Steven Davis has said that he is hopeful he can remain with the club after his current loan deal ends in the summer.

Davis has moved on loan from Southampton but his contract with the English Premier league side expires at the end of the season and he's now free to discuss terms with any club.

However, his intention is to get back to playing regularly after being sidelined at St Mary's, and he hopes that will lead to him signing a Rangers contract once his loan spell is done.

"Football always throws up a few surprises but hopefully beyond the six months everything will go well," he said. "Then we can look at things and hopefully make it a longer-term thing."

Davis played for the Ibrox club between 20018 and 2012 so will find himself in familiar surroundings and he said his previous experience played a major part in the decision to return to Scotland.

"Nobody had to sell the club to me," he said. "I know what the club's all about. 

"Obviously the opportunity to work with the manager was a big draw as well.

"It was an easy decision for me once I found out there was a bit of interest from the club.

"This is the one that I wanted to happen and I just wanted to get back to playing football and enjoying football."

And he revealed he's always kept up to date with the club in his time away. 

"Of course. I've kept a close eye on things over the years. Unfortunately I haven't been able to get up to any games, which was something I always wanted to do but I never got the opportunity.

"The atmosphere around the place seems really positive from the very start of the season. The boys were obviously very unlucky not to qualify from their group in the Europa League and it's a good squad to come in to."

