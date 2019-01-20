Every Premiership transfer of the 2019 January window
A full list of each player to sign for and leave Scotland's top flight clubs.
The transfer window closes on January 31 and Premiership managers are looking to finalise their squads for the challenges ahead.
With battles to be fought at both ends of the table, and cup runs to contemplate, it's the only chance to add the missing pieces that can bring success in the second half of the season.
There have been arrivals or departures at all of the top flight clubs so far and there are sure to be plenty more deals in the weeks to come.
We've listed all the moves so far and this page will be updated with each transfer as it happens right up until the window closes.
Aberdeen
IN: Greg Stewart (Birmingham City, loan), Max Lowe (Derby County, loan)
OUT: Greg Tansey (St Mirren)
Celtic
IN: Timothy Weah (PSG, loan), Oliver Burke (West Bromwich Albion, loan), Vakoun Issouff Bayo (Dunajska Streda)
OUT: Conor Hazard (Partick Thistle, loan), Jack Aitchison (Alloa, loan)
Dundee
IN: Craig Curran (Dundee United), Andrew Davies (Hartlepool United), Seny Dieng (QPR, loan), Andy Dales (Scunthorpe United, loan), Andrew Nelson (Sunderland), Martin Woods (Partick Thistle)
OUT: Lewis Spence (Ross County), Adil Nabi (Free agent)
Hamilton Accies
IN: Steve Davies (Blackpool), Tony Andreu (Coventry City, loan)
OUT: Fredrik Brustad (loan recalled)
Hearts
IN: David Vanecek (Teplice), Conor Shaughnessy (Leeds United)
OUT: Danny Amankwaa (Sonderjyske)
Hibs
IN: Ryan Gauld (Sporting, loan)
OUT: Efe Ambrose (free agent), Charalampos Mavrias (Omonia)
Kilmarnock
OUT: Greg Stewart (Birmingham City, loan ended)
Livingston
IN: Gregg Wylde (Plymouth Argyle), Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle), Ryan Hardie (Rangers, loan)
OUT: Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle)
Motherwell
IN: Ross McCormack (Aston Villa, loan), Gboly Aryibi (Nottingham Forest, loan)
OUT: Ryan Bowman (Exeter City), Barry Maguire (QOS, loan), Ross MacLean (Falkirk), Andy Rose (Vancouver Whitecaps)
Rangers
IN: Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth, loan), Steven Davis (Southampton, loan)
OUT: Edouardo Herrera (Necaxa, loan), Ryan Hardie (Livingston, loan)
St Johnstone
IN: Michael O'Halloran (Melbourne City)
St Mirren
IN: Greg Tansey (Aberdeen), Brad Lyons (Blackburn Rovers, loan), Kyle McAllister (Derby County, loan), Mihai Popescu (Dinamo Bucharest, loan), Vaclav Jladky (Slovan Liberec)
OUT: Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic), Ian McShane (Falkirk), Josh Heaton (Kidderminster Harriers, loan), Adam Hammill (Scunthorpe United), Dean Lyness (Raith Rovers), Jeff King (Free agent), Adam Eckersley (Forfar, loan), Cammy Smith (Dundee United)