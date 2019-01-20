  • STV
  • MySTV

Every Premiership transfer of the 2019 January window 

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

A full list of each player to sign for and leave Scotland's top flight clubs.

Deals: Some big manes have moved to the Premiership.
Deals: Some big manes have moved to the Premiership. SNS Group

The transfer window closes on January 31 and Premiership managers are looking to finalise their squads for the challenges ahead.

With battles to be fought at both ends of the table, and cup runs to contemplate, it's the only chance to add the missing pieces that can bring success in the second half of the season.

There have been arrivals or departures at all of the top flight clubs so far and there are sure to be plenty more deals in the weeks to come.

We've listed all the moves so far and this page will be updated with each transfer as it happens right up until the window closes.

Aberdeen

Max Lowe back at Aberdeen

IN: Greg Stewart (Birmingham City, loan), Max Lowe (Derby County, loan)

OUT: Greg Tansey (St Mirren)

Celtic

Weah
SNS

IN: Timothy Weah (PSG, loan), Oliver Burke (West Bromwich Albion, loan), Vakoun Issouff Bayo (Dunajska Streda)

OUT: Conor Hazard (Partick Thistle, loan), Jack Aitchison (Alloa, loan)

Dundee

IN: Craig Curran (Dundee United), Andrew Davies (Hartlepool United), Seny Dieng (QPR, loan), Andy Dales (Scunthorpe United, loan), Andrew Nelson (Sunderland), Martin Woods (Partick Thistle)

OUT: Lewis Spence (Ross County), Adil Nabi (Free agent)

Hamilton Accies

IN: Steve Davies (Blackpool), Tony Andreu (Coventry City, loan)

OUT: Fredrik Brustad (loan recalled)

Hearts

Conor Shaughnessy, Hearts, January 2019
SNS Group

IN: David Vanecek (Teplice), Conor Shaughnessy (Leeds United)

OUT: Danny Amankwaa (Sonderjyske)

Hibs

Ryan Gauld
SNS Group

IN: Ryan Gauld (Sporting, loan)

OUT: Efe Ambrose (free agent), Charalampos Mavrias (Omonia)

Kilmarnock

OUT: Greg Stewart (Birmingham City, loan ended)

Livingston

IN: Gregg Wylde (Plymouth Argyle), Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle), Ryan Hardie (Rangers, loan)

OUT: Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle)

Motherwell

IN: Ross McCormack (Aston Villa, loan), Gboly Aryibi (Nottingham Forest, loan)

OUT: Ryan Bowman (Exeter City), Barry Maguire (QOS, loan), Ross MacLean (Falkirk), Andy Rose (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Rangers

Jermain Defoe
SNS

IN: Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth, loan), Steven Davis (Southampton, loan)

OUT: Edouardo Herrera (Necaxa, loan), Ryan Hardie (Livingston, loan)

St Johnstone

IN: Michael O'Halloran (Melbourne City)

St Mirren

IN: Greg Tansey (Aberdeen), Brad Lyons (Blackburn Rovers, loan), Kyle McAllister (Derby County, loan), Mihai Popescu (Dinamo Bucharest, loan), Vaclav Jladky (Slovan Liberec)

OUT: Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic), Ian McShane (Falkirk), Josh Heaton (Kidderminster Harriers, loan), Adam Hammill (Scunthorpe United), Dean Lyness (Raith Rovers), Jeff King (Free agent), Adam Eckersley (Forfar, loan), Cammy Smith (Dundee United)

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.