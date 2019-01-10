  • STV
McInnes targets two positions to boost Aberdeen's season

Chris Harvey Chris Harvey Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Derek McInnes has identified two areas of the pitch where Aberdeen can improve.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has signalled his intent to add a forward and left-back this month as the Dons look to build on a strong December showing.

McInnes was named Premiership Manager of the Month and striker Sam Cosgrove picked up the player's award after the Pittodrie side won six matches from seven.

That form saw Aberdeen climb the table and go to within three points of the leaders.

Full-back Max Lowe has since returned to Derby and McInnes said he's keen to add reinforcements at both ends of the pitch to capitalise on the Dons' current healthy position.

Speaking to STV in Dubai, he said: "We have a few irons in the fire there but it is a difficult month to bring players in who can make you better.

"The priorities haven't changed, a left-back and in the forward area.

"We have identified a few and hopefully something comes up for us with month.

"We want to be even more potent in the forward areas.

"Sam showed the importance of having a threat at the top end of the pitch."

While McInnes looks to add to his front-line, one of Aberdeen's top attacking performers is attracting interest from elsewhere.

New York City have approached the Dons ahead of talks with Gary Mackay-Steven as the winger considers his future with six months left on his Pittodrie deal.

McInnes remains hopeful of keeping the former Celtic playmaker for next season, though.

He added: "Listen, I'm not surprised a player like Gary in the last few months of his contract would have options.

"But we are definitely one of his options and that is all we ask.

"He has gave me his word he still sees us a real option and so he should, we have gave him a platform to perform."

Despite being in the mix at the halfway point, McInnes believes it is still too early to consider his side amongst the candidates for the title.

The Dons boss continued: "It is refreshing that people are talking about a title race.

"But I still don't see it as a title race just yet, there is still too much work to be done.

"But if we are still there in April, certainly we'd be feeling we have a title race then."

Cosgrove looks to kick on

Sam Cosgrove recovered from a stop-start to the campaign to hit seven goals across the month.

The Englishman was rewarded for his form with the Premiership Player of the Month award and a new Pittodrie contract.

Having put pen to paper, Cosgrove said he's looking to push on and repay McInnes' faith over the coming months.

He said: "It's more security, I'm dead thankful to the manager for his faith in me.

"It's about me pushing on, not sitting back on the contract I have.

"I have to kick on and really make the most of it now."

