Edinburgh derby passion sold Shaughnessy on Hearts move

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick

After a behind the scenes tour the Irishman watched as Olly Lee's goal defeated Hibernian.

Loan: Conor Shaugnessy joined Hearts until the end of the season.
Loan: Conor Shaugnessy joined Hearts until the end of the season. SNS Group

New Hearts recruit Conor Shaughnessy was sold on his loan move after spending a day in the capital - that culminated in a famous derby victory at Easter Road.

The Leeds United defender travelled north to meet Craig Levein and assistant boss Austin MacPhee between Christmas and New Year, where he was given a tour of Tynecastle Park and the Oriam training centre.

Shaughnessy then sat in the director's box as Hearts overcame Hibs in an away fixture for the first time in four years - and the performances on and off the pitch convinced him he wanted to join until the end of the season.

Speaking to STV at the club's winter training camp in Spain, the Irishman said: "I've seen the fans and seen how passionate they are and I can't wait to go out and play in front of them.

"Watching the derby was good, I could see how passionate the fans are.

"And it was a great win on the day so hopefully we can keep that up and keep the fans happy for the second half of the season."

Shaughnessy has been rooming with former Republic of Ireland Under-21 teammate Jake Mulraney at the complex south of Murcia, and he also knows striker Uche Ikpeazu from their time together at Reading.

The 22-year-old looked to have established himself at Elland Road last season before injury set him back and he's struggled to break into new manager Marcelo Bielsa's plans.

The brother of St Johnstone captain Joe added: "At this stage of my career the aim to play as many games as possible just to get the experience.

"I am obviously hoping we can push up the league and finish as high as we can.

"From then I will go back to Leeds with more experience in the summer and hopefully then I can get a bit of recognition from the Ireland set-up.

"That would be a dream of mine really."

