Crawford and McNamara take top jobs at Dunfermline

Pars move quickly to replace Allan Johnston, who was sacked on Wednesday.

Stevie Crawford played more than 200 times for Dunfermline. SNS Group

Stevie Crawford has been promoted to become the new head coach of Dunfermline Athletic.

The former Scotland striker replaces Allan Johnston in the dugout after he was sacked on Wednesday.

Crawford played more than 200 times for the Pars and will be assisted by Greg Shields.

Meanwhile, Jackie McNamara has returned to the club as sporting director 24 years after he signed for Celtic.

The Fifers are currently in seventh place in the Championship table.

Dunfermline chairman Ross McArthur said: "Stevie Crawford has been appointed head coach with immediate effect.

"Stevie has many years' experience in the game as a full time player and coach, and achieved success at the highest level.

"As a player he represented his country on 25 occasions and made over 200 appearances for our club.

"Stevie has been first team coach/reserve team manager since the start of the season so his appointment also provides much needed stability and continuity through his existing knowledge of our club and players.

"Stevie has impressed everyone since coming to our club with his energy, preparation and professionalism.

"He is really hungry to be successful and relishes the opportunity to take our club forward."