Kilmarnock lose Greg Stewart as Birmingham recall forward

The forward is heading back to the Blues after his season-long loan was cut short.

Marksman: Stewart scored eight Premiership goals for Kilmarnock. SNS

Birmingham City have recalled Greg Stewart from his season-long loan at Kilmarnock.

The forward had been in impressive form for Steve Clarke's side at the start of this campaign, scoring eight goals to help Killie sit just one point behind the Premiership leaders.

However, Championship outfit Birmingham have now asked for Stewart to report back to them on Monday, bringing an end to his stint in Ayrshire.

Stewart's contract at St Andrews expires in the summer, opening up the possibility of the 28-year-old penning a permanent move away from the Blues this month.

Killie are also to lose winger Jordan Jones at the end of the season after the Northern Ireland international penned a pre-contract move to Rangers.