Nir Bitton: I'm back and I'm back to win Celtic trophies

Nir Bitton has said he's looking to make up for lost time by helping Celtic add to their trophy haul this season.

The Israeli midfielder has made his return to training with Brendan Rodgers' side in Dubai after missing the best part of a year with a knee injury.

Bitton has entered the final six months of his current Parkhead contract.

The 28-year-old said he isn't considering his future at the moment, though, as he is fully focused on making his presence felt for the Hoops this season.

"(Moving in) January is not an option," he told STV in Dubai.

"After 11 months out I don't think about leaving now or in the summer, that's not my target.

"My target is to get game-time with Celtic, get back to winning ways and win some trophies."

During Bitton's lengthy spell out injured, Rodgers' side clinched the Double Treble.

The Israel international said it was hard to watch his teammates make history whilst he was sidelined.

He continued: "It has been tough, no doubt about it.

"For any athlete, it is tough to be out injured, watching all your teammates and the staff doing so well, winning trophies, celebrating with the fans.

"You just want to be a part of it and when you can't it is frustrating.

"But you can't do anything about it, you just need to be mentally strong, fight back and get good sessions in with the fitness staff."

Bitton faces fierce competition for minutes upon his comeback as Celtic look to retain their Premiership crown and progress in Europe.

Manager Rodgers has already signed three players this month but Bitton is hopeful his return can have a similar impact to that of any of the new recruits.

Speaking to STV in Dubai, he said: "It is just good to be back playing, to be back training.

"After 11 months out I can consider myself kind of a new signing but, as I say, I'm just happy to be back doing what I like and can't wait to be back on the pitch."