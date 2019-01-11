Celtic in talks to sign American defender Manny Perez

Celtic are looking to complete a deal for the right-back after a successful trial.

Signings: Brendan Rodgers is looking to bolster his Celtic squad further this month. SNS

Celtic are in talks to sign American full back Manny Perez, STV News has learned.

The 19-year-old, who plays for North Carolina University, impressed when he was on trial with the Scottish champions last month.

With Mikael Lustig and Cristian Gamboa out of contract in the summer, Brendan Rodgers wants a right back in this window and Perez fits the bill.

Celtic have already signed Oliver Burke, Timothy Weah and Vakoun Issouf Bayo during this window but their business isn't complete.

While Celtic hope to conclude a deal for Perez, fellow American Andrew Gutman is also Parkhead bound.

The left back, who was on trial at Rangers last month, is set to seal a move to the champions.

Rodgers is looking for extra cover in the position after first-choice defender Kieran Tierney spent a stint on the sidelines last month.