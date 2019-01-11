McAllister: Morelos to learn bundles from top-class Defoe

Rangers assistant McAllister reckons Defoe is a great role model for Morelos.

Rangers assistant Gary McAllister has tipped Alfredo Morelos to "learn bundles" from "top-class" new recruit Jermain Defoe.

The Light Blues have bolstered their attacking options this month by signing Defoe on an 18-month loan deal from Bournemouth.

McAllister insisted the arrival of another high-profile forward doesn't pave the way for Premiership top goalscorer Morelos to move on.

Instead, the ex-Liverpool coach believes the Colombian can take his game to another level at Ibrox by following the lead of 36-year-old Defoe.

Speaking to reporters in Tenerife, he said: "It's not so much about being concerned about suitors for Alfredo although he has done very well and I can understand why people come to watch him.

"For me, for Alfredo the fact Jermain Defoe is here is fantastic for him.

"The example he will see, the level he will see... Jermain has been a top-class performer for a very long time.

"He has scored goals wherever he has been but also he is in fantastic condition.

"Alfredo will learn bundles from Jermain.

"He is a great example for all the forwards at the club, they can all learn from Jermain."

Rangers have also signed Steven Davis on loan from Southampton this month, while Jordan Jones and Glen Kamara have penned pre-contract deals from Kilmarnock and Dundee respectively.

McAllister tipped Davis to thrive in Rangers' midfield, although the future arrivals of Jones and Kamara, who Rangers are looking to sign ahead of schedule this month, excite the Ibrox coach just as much.

"Jordan is an exciting player with a lot of place," he added.

"Glen is an intelligent footballer, he was brought up at Arsenal so will know exactly how we like to play.

"I'm equally as excited by the two signings coming in the summer."

Rangers have taken American international Matt Polster on their winter break to Tenerife as Steven Gerrard continues to run the rule over the versatile performer.

McAllister said: "He was impressive on a previous visit so this gives us a better chance to give him a whole week with the players and work on loads of aspects.

"He has been impressive so far, the recruitment guys have done a good job spotting this fella."