Steven Ferguson calls for Ross County to regroup  

The co-manager admits the club face a major test of character after a defeat to Queen of the South.

Defeat: Ross County's Ross Stewart competes with Jordan Marshall, team captain Ross Draper. SNS

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson admits they face a major test of character following their 4-0 defeat to Queen of the South.



The Ladbrokes Championship leaders suffered a second consecutive defeat and Ferguson felt alarm bells were ringing before their trip to Dumfries.

Josh Mullin was sent off for the Staggies but they were three goals down by that stage as Stephen Dobbie's brace and strikes from Michael Doyle and on-loan Motherwell defender Barry Maguire piled the misery on the visitors.

Ferguson told the club's YouTube channel: "We were disjointed and disorganised and there were bits that have not really been our identity.

"If we're being honest it's been slipping in for a couple of weeks, little bits of complacency and bits where we were switching off on.

"We're a group, we win games together and lose games together, and sometimes you find out more about people when you lose games than win games, and that's certainly a character test with regards how we bounce back."

Ayr failed to capitalise and remain three points behind as they went five games without a victory with a 1-0 defeat at Inverness thanks to Jordan White's goal.

Dundee United moved level with Ayr on 36 points after Nicky Clark's 81st-minute goal ensured Stevie Crawford tasted a 1-0 defeat in his first match as Dunfermline manager.

In-form Alloa moved further clear of danger with a 2-1 win over Morton as bottom two Partick Thistle and Falkirk drew 1-1.

