Vakoun Issouf Bayo avoids Celtic ban by paying fine

The club's new signing had a suspension to serve from his time in the Slovakian league.

Ban: Bayo was suspended for violent conduct. FC DAC 1904

Celtic's new signing Vakoun Issouf Bayo is clear to make his Celtic debut against Airdrieonians after paying a fine to avoid serving a two-match ban.

The 22-year-old striker completed his move to the Scottish champions last week, pending a work permit which should be issued in the coming days.

However, the Ivorian had an outstanding disciplinary issue from his final game in the Slovakian league.

Bayo was booked and scored for Dunajska Streda in a 2-2 draw with Zilina. It proved to be his final game after he was called to account by the Slovakian FA and a disciplinary panel handed down a three-match ban for violent conduct.

He sat out one match but the remaining two-game suspension was due to be carried over and applied in Scotland. Instead, Bayo has opted to pay a 1000 Euro (£893) fine to clear his record.

Issouf Bayo switched to Slovakia after two years in Tunisia before quickly hitting the goal-scoring trail.

The 21-year-old scored 18 goals in 23 games at the start of this season, helping DAC reach second place in the top-flight.