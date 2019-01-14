Duff and McManus join Celtic's youth coaching team

The coaches have joined the backroom team at Lennoxtown.

Celtic have announced that Damien Duff and Stephen McManus have been appointed to coaching roles within the club's youth set-up.

Former Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle, Chelsea and Fulham winger Duff joins from Shamrock Rovers as reserve team coach, while former Celtic defender McManus takes up the role of Under-18s coach.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said: "We are delighted to welcome Damien and Stephen to Celtic. Both men are real high-calibre individuals who have a huge knowledge of the game.

"We are really pleased they have agreed to join the club and I know the ability they have as coaches and the experiences they have, being part of top-level football for so many years in their own careers, will be of huge benefit to our younger players."

Former Scotland defender McManus left Celtic in 2010 and spent time at Middlesbrough and Motherwell as a player before taking up a coaching role with the Fir Park side.

He told Celtic's official website: "The passion and respect I have for Celtic is well-known and it really is a fantastic honour to join this great club again.

"I had the huge privilege of pulling on the Celtic jersey and enjoying some tremendous moments which will stay with me forever, playing on the highest stage and being part of a team that brought success and silverware to some of the best fans in the world."

Duff, who earned 100 international caps with Republic of Ireland, said he was eagerly anticipating the chance of working with the club's young talent. He said: "I am absolutely delighted to join Celtic in this new role and be part of a club for which I have such huge respect. It is a massive honour to be given this opportunity and I am looking forward to playing my part in developing our young players of the future.

"We will be aiming to do all we can to create a good environment for our young players, to promote positive, attacking football, to play the Celtic Way and make them ready for the challenges of first-team football.

"I can't wait get started in my new role and do all I can to make a positive difference to some exciting players we already have at the club."