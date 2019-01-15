  • STV
  • MySTV

Van Hooijdonk: Celtic must back Rodgers to see off Rangers

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

The former Celtic striker says the club have a real challenger in the race for the title.

Former Celtic striker Pierre van Hooijdonk has said that Brendan Rodgers should be backed in the January transfer market with Rangers posing a serious challenge to their title hopes.

The Premiership champions hold a game in hand on their city rivals and are top of the table on goal difference as the sides prepare to return from their winter break.

Celtic have recruited striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo and brought in PSG's Timothy Weah and West Brom's Oliver Burke on loan. Brendan Rodgers does have other targets  with a deal for Andrew Gutman likely and at least another defender on his wish list. Van Hooijdonk says the squad needs to be bigger to replace players who left last summer and to provide better cover.

"They're still top of the league but I think they realise now that they've really got a competitor with Rangers," the Dutchman said.

"There have been some injuries and also losing some players in the beginning of the season and the question you can ask is 'Did they bring in the players who can step in these boots?'

"The performances dropped. In the last seven years I've never seen Celtic dropping so many points in the first part of the season. Normally they're miles ahead because they won almost everything but this year it wasn't the case."

'Celtic weren't playing the strongest possible side but Rangers were all over them.'
Pierre van Hooijdonk

Van Hooijdonk believes Brendan Rodgers' record, which has seen him win every domestic trophy since joining the club, means he deserves to get the players he needs to remain on top.

He said: "The Old Firm game, if the first half of the season didn't open their eyes, then at least that game would have.

"Celtic weren't playing the strongest possible side but Rangers were all over them.

"One game in hand, still a lot of games to play and you want to have a big quality squad. That will win you titles.

"When the manager is looking for players then you should definitely back him. Especially someone who has done so well for Celtic for some years.

"The 'Ten in a row' always flies somewhere above this city but that's long-term. If you look short-term, if you want to bring in quality players then you have to become champion. and make Champions League because that gives you cash."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.