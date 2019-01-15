Butcher believes title race is capturing outside interest

The former Rangers captain says the fight at the top is refreshing and exciting.

Terry Butcher believes it's "game on" in the title race and the competition with Celtic is attracting interest from outside Scotland.

Rangers' win over the champions before the break means the Glasgow sides are equal on points, though Celtic have a game in hand, while Kilmarnock are tucked in just a point shy of the leaders with Aberdeen three points off the top.

Butcher, who captained Rangers in the 1980s and manager Motherwell and Hibs in the top flight, says the genuine competition in the league is drawing attention in England as well as enthusing Scottish football fans.

"Well, it's the most open race for the title in a good number of years and it's great to see," he said.



"A lot of people down south are talking about how tight it is and obviously the win from the Old Firm game at the end of last year. Certainly it's raised a lot of interest down south and it's raised a lot of interest in Scotland too.

"I was just a bit afraid when it did happen that Rangers may have poked the bear and Celtic might wake up and say 'We need to improve to win this title'."

The former manager said that he's fascinated to see how Celtic react to their setback in the Glasgow derby and he still thinks they have the strength to pull clear if they find their best form.

"I think it's really good to see for the first time in a number of years that Celtic are under pressure, which they haven't been before," he said. "How big that is is really up to Celtic and not to the other teams because Celtic certainly have it within their squad and have the firepower to pull ahead when they really want to do it.

"They've shown this season but particularly over the last two seasons that they really know what it takes to win a title and how to do it. So you don't fear for the other clubs but you think Celtic could and should wake up to the fact that they are in a title race now, which they haven't been before."

For now, he thinks there's the possibility the battle for the top could continue through the second half of the season.

"For the other teams, it's brilliant," he said. "I think with the closeness of the other teams behind Celtic and the fixtures meaning they need to play each other twice now at the top.

"It could still be wide open. Celtic have suffered defeats this season that you would never think about after the last two years, and particularly losing to Rangers too. We'll have to see how that will affect Celtic.

"With the winter break too, it came at the right time for Rangers and for Celtic. Celtic can regroup while Rangers can settle down and get back to action with a cup tie on Friday night and also with the two away games coming up soon after that. They'll have to refocus.



"It's a good time for a midwinter break and a good time for everybody to take stock because it is game on when it comes to the title."



