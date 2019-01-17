Jones: Rangers tweet down to excitement and inexperience

The forward has vowed to show his commitment to Kilmarnock before his summer switch.

Kilmarnock attacker Jordan Jones said he remains fully committed to the club and put a tweet celebrating his agreement to join Rangers this summer down to "inexperience".

Rangers are long-time admirers of the Northern Irishman and agreed a pre-contract deal after Jones entered the last six months of his Rugby Park stay.

After signing with the Ibrox club, he tweeted "Unbelievably proud day for me and my family, I've waited for this moment for a long time and today is a dream come true! #WATP" with the hashtag, short for "We are the people" drawing ire from Killie fans.

He followed that tweet with another thanking Kilmarnock and their fans.

"Obviously there was going to be a chance I signed a pre-contract and that's what happened," he said.

"I spoke to the gaffer in December and he knows how committed I am to the club to see out my contract here and I'll move on in the summer. I'm fully committed to Kilmarnock until then.

"I think my performances [can win the fans back]. Everyone's got an opinion and maybe they're a bit upset in the way it was done. It's part of football and the only thing I can do is show how committed I am.

"My teammates know and the gaffer knows I'm committed, like everyone at the club. It's my turn to show it to the fans and that's what I've shown in the last two-and-a-half years.

"I think with the tweet, looking back I was just a bit too over-excited and it was a bit of inexperience at the time but it's happened now and there's nothing I can do about that. I can't take it back.



"Like I say, the only way to win fans back is by performance on the pitch."

Jones said he was prepared if there was a hostile reception from some of the Kilmarnock support, but reiterated his aim to win them over with committed displays in the second half of the season, pointing out that he had played through spells of transfer speculation without any change in his approach.

He said: "If the fans want to [boo] then it's up to me to change that."

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke then interjected to say that he would take any abuse for Jones as if it was being directed at him personally.

"If the fans boo Jordan, then they're booing me as well," he said. "If I select Jordan to play for Kilmarnock then they're criticising my selection.

"I haven't had to say anything to him. Nothing. We just work together.

"He's trained great since he came back in after the winter break and I look forward to seeing him on the pitch again."