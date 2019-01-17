  • STV
Rodgers says Celtic will 'wait and see' on Tierney injury

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

The Scotland defender will continue with treatment on a troublesome hip injury.

Brendan Rodgers is hopeful Kieran Tierney's hip injury can be cured through treatment rather than surgery.

As Celtic prepare to begin their defence of the Scottish Cup, the manager said his international left-back will be missing from the squad for the foreseeable future.

It's not yet known when the 21-year old will return to the fold as he continues to undergo treatment for a hip injury which has troubled him since mid-December.

"He's still unavailable," Rodgers said. "We're still working with the medical team just to see this issue and how long it's going to go on.

"But he's still injured at the moment.

"Hopefully [it can be dealt with through treatment], I think that's what we're assessing. We're giving it a bit of time and then re-scanning and seeing if there's improvement on it.

"It's just something we have to wait and see with over time."

Rodgers is also hoping that new signing Vakoun Issouf Bayo will be granted his work permit in the coming days, but has warned that the striker needs a few weeks to build his fitness.

However, he said he was delighted to have bolstered his attack with the Ivorian and the recruitment of Oliver Burke and Timothy Weah on loan.

"Oliver and Timothy joined us in Dubai (in winter break) and it's great for them to bond with the players on the field and off the pitch.

"That's proved invaluable for us. They've both settled in very well.

"Young Bayo is still going through his paperwork process, and will hopefully join us later in the week.

"It's great to have them on board, all three young talents with very big potential and it'll be great to nurture that over the next six months."

The Celtic manager wouldn't be drawn if the club will make a move for Manchester United's Scott McTominay, but said there would be further arrivals and departures during the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

