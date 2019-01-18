Premiership teams return for Scottish Cup fourth round
Cowdenbeath take on Rangers on Friday night in first of 16 fixtures this weekend.
Premiership teams enter the Scottish Cup as the famous old tournament reaches the fourth round this weekend.
Rangers are the first top-flight side in action when they travel to League Two side Cowdenbeath on Friday night. New signings Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis are expected to make their debuts at Central Park.
Cup holders Celtic, meanwhile, take on Airdrie from League One on Saturday evening.
One of the more intriguing fixtures of the round sees Championship high-flyers Ayr United face top junior side Auchinleck Talbot in a local derby.
Hearts take on Livingston to bring the curtain down on the weekend's action at Tynecastle on Sunday.
The draw for the fifth round will take place after the final whistle blows in Gorgie.
Scores, reaction and updates will be available throughout the weekend on the STV Sport website.
Scottish Cup fourth round fixture list
Friday, January 18
- Cowdenbeath v Rangers (7.45pm)
Saturday, January 19
Kick-offs 3pm unless stated
- Auchinleck Talbot v Ayr United (12.15pm)
- Aberdeen v Stenhousemuir
- Celtic v Airdrie (5.15pm)
- Dundee v Queen of the South
- East Fife v Morton
- Hibernian v Elgin City
- Inverness Caledonian Thistle v East Kilbride
- Kilmarnock v Forfar Athletic
- Montrose v Dundee United
- Motherwell v Ross County
- Partick Thistle v Stranraer
- Raith Rovers v Dunfermline
- St Johnstone v Hamilton
- St Mirren v Alloa
Sunday, January 20
- Hearts v Livingston (2.30pm)