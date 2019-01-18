Premiership teams return for Scottish Cup fourth round

Cowdenbeath take on Rangers on Friday night in first of 16 fixtures this weekend.

Who will get their hands on the Scottish Cup in May? SNS Group

Premiership teams enter the Scottish Cup as the famous old tournament reaches the fourth round this weekend.

Rangers are the first top-flight side in action when they travel to League Two side Cowdenbeath on Friday night. New signings Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis are expected to make their debuts at Central Park.

Cup holders Celtic, meanwhile, take on Airdrie from League One on Saturday evening.

One of the more intriguing fixtures of the round sees Championship high-flyers Ayr United face top junior side Auchinleck Talbot in a local derby.

Hearts take on Livingston to bring the curtain down on the weekend's action at Tynecastle on Sunday.

The draw for the fifth round will take place after the final whistle blows in Gorgie.

Scores, reaction and updates will be available throughout the weekend on the STV Sport website.

Scottish Cup fourth round fixture list

Friday, January 18

Cowdenbeath v Rangers (7.45pm)

Saturday, January 19

Kick-offs 3pm unless stated

Auchinleck Talbot v Ayr United (12.15pm)

Aberdeen v Stenhousemuir

Celtic v Airdrie (5.15pm)

Dundee v Queen of the South

East Fife v Morton

Hibernian v Elgin City

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v East Kilbride

Kilmarnock v Forfar Athletic

Montrose v Dundee United

Motherwell v Ross County

Partick Thistle v Stranraer

Raith Rovers v Dunfermline

St Johnstone v Hamilton

St Mirren v Alloa

Sunday, January 20