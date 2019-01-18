Cowdenbeath v Rangers Scottish Cup tie postponed 

The match at Central Park has fallen foul of the cold weather and been called off.

Rangers' Scottish Cup tie against Cowdenbeath has been called off after parts of the Central Park pitch were found to be frozen.

Steven Gerrard's side were to travel to Fife for the fourth round tie on Friday night and new signings Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis were expected to make their debuts against the League Two side.

As a spell of cold weather hit Scotland, Cowdenbeath had put down covering to protect the pitch in the hope of avoiding any problems but, after a pitch inspection at 4.30pm, it was ruled that the game could not go ahead.

It will now be rescheduled for Wednesday, January 30.