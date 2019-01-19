  • STV
  • MySTV

Canning: I'll take flak but leave family out of it

STV

The Hamilton Accies boss responded to reports that his dad had leave their cup tie early.

Unhappy: Canning dealt with questions about fans.
Unhappy: Canning dealt with questions about fans. SNS Group

Hamilton boss Martin Canning has said that he'll take criticism after his side were knocked out of the Scottish Cup but he said that targeting his family for abuse was unacceptable.

Goals from Jason Kerr and Tony Watt saw St Johnstone progress to the last 16  but Canning had to field questions about fan behaviour as well as his side's performance in defeat.

Responding to reports that his father had to leave the match before half-time after getting flak from supporters, Canning said: "That's news to me, I haven't spoken to him.

"I understand frustration, Fans want to win games. But if my dad has been abused I don't accept that, if it gets personal.

"I can take it on the sidelines. It is part of my job but that is not acceptable in any way, shape or form.

"But there's no chance of me walking away. I'm committed to this club and doing my job.

"I won't be placed in a position where I make long-term decisions based on that."

Stewards had to separate some of the Accies' 150-strong support after a pie was thrown at goalscorer Watt.

Canning said: "That's not the image the club wants and I am guessing it is a small section. I 'm not going to tar all Accies fans with the same brush because that's not fair.

"But if security guards are having to separate them that's not acceptable. We want our fans to get behind the club and the team.

"This is a small club. We have competed for five years in the Premiership and it is the most successful period in the club's history since the war. We've never been in the league for that length of time."

Victorious St Johnstone boss  Tommy Wright took pleasure in seeing his side return from the winter break with an instant impact.

"It was the perfect start to score within the first minute," he said. "It settled everyone down. We got a bit loose in the second half but I was pleased enough."

He singled out Watt for particular praise. 

"He was in the right place and follows it up when the keeper couldn't hold onto it," Wright said.

"His work-rate was evident for everyone to see and you can see how his match sharpness is coming back. Tony can be pleased with his performance."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.