Kearney describes 'rollercoaster of emotion' in cup win

Ten-man St Mirren came back from 2-0 down to reach the last 16.

Kearney hailed his players after their fightback. SNS Group

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney described his side's 3-2 win over Alloa as "a rollercoaster of emotion" after they bounced back from being two goals and a man down.

The Paisley side looked to be heading out of the competition after just half an hour as goals from Alan Trouten and Kevin Cawley put the Championship side 2-0 ahead and Saints new signing Brad Lyons was sent off for two yellow cards.

Second-half goals from Cody Cooke, Ethan Erhahon and Kyle McAllister gave the hosts a remarkable turnaround and Kearney said it was down to the fighting spirit in his squad.

He said: "It was a rollercoaster of emotions because in the first 25 minutes everything was going well and we were unlucky not to take the lead with Brad's header off the bar.

"You are happy with that, and then all of a sudden you are 2-0 down and thinking 'where did this come from?" and you have a sending off as well. It was crazy but that is cup football. I have to give the boys credit for coming through this.

"I have been in cup competitions long enough that I would have taken 2-2 and then dealt with the replay. But it was a grandstand finish from us. The new players don't have the scars from the past and we have a (strong) mentality there now."

Alloa boss Jim Goodwin, a League Cup winner with St Mirren, said that he would shoulder the blame for his side's collapse.

He said: "I've enjoyed a lot of plaudits in the last two or three months but today I need to take responsibility for that second half. It's on me."