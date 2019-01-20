Celtic draw Saints in cup, Killie could face Rangers 

The ties for the last 16 of the competition have been drawn.

Who will get their hands on the Scottish Cup in May? SNS Group

Two of the Premiership's current top three could meet in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup as Kilmarnock were drawn at home against Rangers or Cowdenbeath.

The Ibrox side have still to play their fourth round tie after Friday's match at Central Park was postponed but if Steven Gerrard's side are successful then they face a trip to Rugby Park.

Holders Celtic have been handed a home match against St Johnstone, who reached this stage with a win over Hamilton Accies on Saturday.

The draw has also brought a Highland derby with Ross County at home to rivals Inverness Caledonian Thistle, while the winner of Aberdeen's replay against Stenhousemuir will be up against the victor from Dundee's replay against Queen of the South.

Auchinleck Talbot's reward for their stunning win over Ayr United is a trip to Tynecastle. It's the furthest the Junior side have gone in the competition but they faced Hearts in 2012 and only a late Gordon Smith goal saw the top flight side prevail.

Hibs also have a home draw, playing Raith Rovers, while St Mirren face Dundee United in Paisley and East Fife have been drawn against Partick Thistle.

Scottish Cup last 16 draw in full