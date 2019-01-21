  • STV
  • MySTV

Rodgers looking to strengthen Celtic in 'number of areas'

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Celtic boss also discussed the Celtic Park pitch and Kieran Tierney's injury.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has said he's still looking to improve his squad in "a number of areas" but will only make more signings if "real, genuine quality" is available.

The Hoops have already added Oliver Burke, Vakoun Issouf Bayo and Timothy Weah this month in an effort to bolster their squad for important domestic and European fixtures.

Rodgers, who refused to comment on reports linking the Hoops with Porto right-back Fernando Fonseca, said he's conscious of ensuring Celtic don't stockpile players.

However, if the opportunity arises the Northern Irishman said Celtic will dip into the transfer market again.

He said: "That's the challenge for us as a club, to find players to improve us.

"If you aren't spending a lot of money you always have to be careful not to stockpile players, I'm always conscious of that.

"But there are a number of areas we have consistently looked at to improve.

"We will always wait for quality, if you are going to bring in any players they have to be of real, genuine quality."

Talent: Brendan Rodgers has singled out Ewan Henderson for praise.
Talent: Brendan Rodgers has singled out Ewan Henderson for praise. SNS

Rodgers lauded the ability of young players at Lennoxtown such as 18-year-old Ewan Henderson but said the club can't ever stop on it's recruitment drive.

"We have some really talented young players here," added the Celtic boss.

"Ewan Henderson is a player I really like.

"He's up training regularly with the first team, he has a wonderful view of the game and has a lot of maturation left in him.

"I always look to the players in the academy but, of course, a club like Celtic, you always have to be looking outside as well.

"That is something that is ongoing. We want to bring in quality, that would be the message."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1434757-rodgers-i-expect-decision-on-brown-s-celtic-future-soon/ | default

Ahead of St Mirren's visit to Celtic Park on Wednesday, Rodgers has been boosted by club record signing Odsonne Edouard's return to training from injury, while Oliver Ntcham is expected back within a fortnight.

Defender Kieran Tierney looks set to remain sidelined for the forseeable future, however.

Rodgers said: "There is no time on it, of course we miss a player of that quality, there is no doubt.

"He makes the difference for us but he is a young player that you can't rush.

"It is based around his feel, he is a really tough boy so you know when he can't play because of the pain it's for real.

"We hope to have him back training in the next few weeks but in the meantime he is working with the medical team."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.