Scottish Cup adventure 'beyond Auchinleck's wildest dreams'

Assistant Allan McLuckie said the Junior side aren't just going to Hearts for a day out next.

Auchinleck Talbot assistant Allan McLuckie said the Junior side are in dreamland on their Scottish Cup adventure but won't just be looking to make up the numbers at Tynecastle next time out.

Tommy Sloan's men produced the shock of the fourth round by knocking out Championship leaders Ayr thanks to a 1-0 win.

For McLuckie, the result is the high-point of his coaching career so far.

He said: "This ranks at number one, the Scottish Cup at our level is phenomenal but this was at another level, against a full-time team challenging to get to the Premiership.

"It's beyond our wildest dreams, to be honest.

"The money that will get the club will sustain well beyond when we leave.

"For the players, the fans, the committee, that's the main thing, it's for them."

Jubilation: Talbot players celebrate Craig McCracken's winner. SNS

Their reward is a trip to the capital to take on Craig Levein's Jam Tarts - a fixture which also offers Talbot the chance to right the wrongs seven years after a narrow loss to Hearts.

McLuckie, who has worked alongside Sloan with Talbot across a trophy-laden ten year stint, urged his charges to make the most of their return visit to the Jam Tarts' home.

He said: "It was a great day out but it was probably soured at the end after we had done so well.

"They scored late on... then to not get the goal in the last few minutes, that was a big downer on the day.

"A draw would have been unbelievable, I just hope we can produce the same kind of performance as we managed the last time.

"We're not just going there for a day out, we're going to try and put on a good show for the Junior game.

"We know it is going to be difficult but we just need to do the best we can.

"It's not rocket science, at the end of the day it is 11 guys versus 11 guys on the pitch."