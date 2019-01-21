  • STV
  • MySTV

Hibs seal loan move for Genoa midfielder Stephane Omeonga

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Neil Lennon has completed a move for the Belgium Under 21 international.

Deal: Lennon has signed another midfielder.
Deal: Lennon has signed another midfielder. SNS

Hibs have signed Genoa midfielder Stephane Omeonga on loan until the end of the season.

The Belgium Under-21 international has played 22 times in Serie A but will now continue his development at Easter Road under Neil Lennon's watch.

Omeonga moved to Italy in 2016 after coming through the youth ranks in his homeland with Standard Leige and Anderlecht.

The 22-year-old said a presentation by Hibs helped convince him the move was the right one for him.

He told Hibs' website: "I'm really happy to have had the chance to come and play for Hibernian.

"I've known of the interest for about a month and the club pushed hard to get me, which made a real impression.

"I also received a presentation that went into real detail about what I could expect and what Hibernian expects of me. I've never seen that kind of thing before.

"So, from that and what I've seen for myself, I think I will really enjoy playing here and suit the way the team likes to play.

"I like to do my talking on the pitch but I would say to the supporters that I am someone who likes to go box to box, to run hard and tackle.

"I am all about helping the team. I'll give everything I have to do that.

"Everyone made me feel so welcome from the second I arrived at Easter Road before Saturday's game and now I'm just looking forward to getting started."

Head coach Lennon, who recently completed a loan deal for Ryan Gauld, believes Omeonga will bring a new dimension to his team's play.

He said: "Stephane comes to us with great pedigree, having played a good number of games in Serie A for someone of his age.

"We've watched a lot of him and we think he can add a lot to the group in terms of his energy, dynamism and willingness to go box to box.

"He's not scared to put a foot in to try and win the ball back. We think he'll complement those around him and give us a different kind of option.

"We're all happy to have him here."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.