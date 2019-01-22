Gerrard reaffirms Morelos stance amid Nice links

Steven Gerrard has insisted his star striker Alfredo Morelos is going nowhere this month.

Interest: Nice have been linked with a move for Morelos. SNS

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has insisted Alfredo Morelos is "going nowhere" this month amid links with a move to Nice.

The Ligue 1 side have become the latest club to be linked with a move for the Colombian striker, who tops the Premiership goal-scoring charts.

Gerrard, however, said there has been "nothing concrete" in terms of interest in his players, before reiterating his desire to keep Morelos in Glasgow.

The Ibrox boss also confirmed American Matt Polster is poised to become Rangers' fifth January recruit, subject to a work permit.

On interest in his players, he said: "Nothing concrete.

"In terms of us, Matt Polster is very close, that will depend on a work permit situation and we have a goalkeeper in on trial.

"In this window Alfredo won't be going anywhere.

"But every one of our players has a price, I'm not naive enough to say they haven't.

"But none of my players will be going out the door certainly in this window, so anyone preparing a bid would be wasting their time."

'Jones remains the enemy for now'

Move: Jones is moving to Rangers in the summer. SNS

Ibrox-bound winger Jordan Jones will line up for Kilmarnock against his future club on Wednesday.

The Northern Irish international Jones penned a pre-contract deal with the Light Blues earlier this month, before sharing his delight via a tweet which drew the ire of the Killie support.

Jones has since moved to reassure fans he is fully committed to the Ayrshire outfit for the season.

Gerrard acknowledged the threat the fleet-footed attacker will pose to his side at Rugby Park on Wednesday but said he should be more concerned about impressing his current boss for the time being.

"He'll always be a threat," said the Rangers boss, who confirmed defender Connor Goldson will miss the match.

"He's a threat to anyone in the league because of his pace, he's very direct, he's capable of scoring and assisting goals.

"We're well aware of Jordan but where we stand right now he is a Kilmarnock player so he is the enemy, he is a rival, that is the way we will treat him.

"I don't think he has anything to prove, but from his point of view he has to prove to Kilmarnock he is still focused and still going to do a job for them from now until the end of the season.

"In terms of us, nothing changes, we treat him as an opponent, we treat him respect if he is playing.

"This game is about Rangers v Kilmarnock rather than one individual."