Omeonga: Hibs' highlight reel sold me on loan move

Hibs summer signing Stephane Omeonga said the club's presentation convinced him to join.

Hibs signing Stephane Omeonga said a "fantastic" video presentation by the club helped convince him to move to Easter Road.

The Belgium Under-21 international has joined Neil Lennon's side on loan until the end of the season from Serie A outfit Genoa.

Omeonga revealed a number of clubs were interested as he sought first-team football but Hibs jumped to the front of the queue thanks to a highlight reel.

The 22-year-old, who goes straight into the squad to face Motherwell at Fir Park, said: "It was a video of the city, the facilities, the stadium and the fans were fantastic.

"I just liked it. Plus the fact they wanted me, they also made an analysis of what I can bring to the team.

"I'm a fighter who always gives my best.

"Even in bad days I will always give all I have."

Head coach Lennon believes the recruitment work has helped Hibs secure a player that will add "extra dynamism" to his midfield.

He said: "It is just a DVD about what the club can offer the players when they come in and we did some individual footage of Stephane as well, what we liked about him, what we expect from him going forward.

"We have been doing it for a while.

"The guys in the IT do the package and then we show the players round the training ground and around the stadium as well so they actually see it in reality.

"It is just a tool we use to try to get a transfer across the line.

"We really like the look of him from what we have seen. Obviously he has been playing at a really high level in Serie A, we liked his attributes and have been really impressed by what we have seen of him live.

"He is the type of player we feel we need in midfield, just that little bit of extra dynamism and energy in that area."

Recruit: Gauld impressed on his Hibs debut. SNS

Omeonga is Hibs' second January signing after Ryan Gauld joined on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

Lennon believes the pair can bolster his side's attack going forward.

He added: "It is still very embryonic obviously but we think we have a very good player there (Gauld) and Stephane will hopefully add to that attacking intent we hope to bring to the second half of the season.

"There is no question that, at times, we have plenty of the ball but we just miss that bit of pace and ingenuity - all the forward-thinking players will get a lift when they see the calibre of players coming in the door.

"It is important we turn good performances into wins."