  • STV
  • MySTV

Omeonga: Hibs' highlight reel sold me on loan move

Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Hibs summer signing Stephane Omeonga said the club's presentation convinced him to join.

Hibs signing Stephane Omeonga said a "fantastic" video presentation by the club helped convince him to move to Easter Road.

The Belgium Under-21 international has joined Neil Lennon's side on loan until the end of the season from Serie A outfit Genoa.

Omeonga revealed a number of clubs were interested as he sought first-team football but Hibs jumped to the front of the queue thanks to a highlight reel.

The 22-year-old, who goes straight into the squad to face Motherwell at Fir Park, said: "It was a video of the city, the facilities, the stadium and the fans were fantastic.

"I just liked it. Plus the fact they wanted me, they also made an analysis of what I can bring to the team.

"I'm a fighter who always gives my best.

"Even in bad days I will always give all I have."

'He is the type of player we feel we need in midfield, just that little bit of extra dynamism and energy in that area.'
Neil Lennon on Stephane Omeonga

Head coach Lennon believes the recruitment work has helped Hibs secure a player that will add "extra dynamism" to his midfield.

He said: "It is just a DVD about what the club can offer the players when they come in and we did some individual footage of Stephane as well, what we liked about him, what we expect from him going forward.

"We have been doing it for a while.

"The guys in the IT do the package and then we show the players round the training ground and around the stadium as well so they actually see it in reality.

"It is just a tool we use to try to get a transfer across the line.

"We really like the look of him from what we have seen. Obviously he has been playing at a really high level in Serie A, we liked his attributes and have been really impressed by what we have seen of him live.

"He is the type of player we feel we need in midfield, just that little bit of extra dynamism and energy in that area."

Recruit: Gauld impressed on his Hibs debut.
Recruit: Gauld impressed on his Hibs debut. SNS

Omeonga is Hibs' second January signing after Ryan Gauld joined on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

Lennon believes the pair can bolster his side's attack going forward.

He added: "It is still very embryonic obviously but we think we have a very good player there (Gauld) and Stephane will hopefully add to that attacking intent we hope to bring to the second half of the season.

"There is no question that, at times, we have plenty of the ball but we just miss that bit of pace and ingenuity - all the forward-thinking players will get a lift when they see the calibre of players coming in the door.

"It is important we turn good performances into wins."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.