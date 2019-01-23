Celtic hopeful of concluding Marian Shved transfer

Talks between the Scottish champions and Karpaty Lviv are at an advanced stage.

Brendan Rodgers hopes to make his fourth January signing. SNS Group

Celtic are hoping to complete a deal for Ukrainian 21-year-old Marian Shved that would make the player their fourth January signing.

The club have been in talks with Shved's side Karpaty Lviv and are aiming to conclude the signing ahead of next week's transfer deadline, though there is still work to be done on the deal.

Shved, who is primarily a winger but can also play through the centre, would follow forwards Oliver Burke, Timothy Weah and Vassoun Issouf Bayo in agreeing a move to Parkhead.

The attacker, who has one international cap, began his career in Lviv before making the move to Sevilla. He was part of the Under-19 set-up at the Spanish club and returned to Karpaty after failing to make the breakthrough into the first team.

Shved has thrived on his return to Ukraine and has eight goals and three assists in 17 league games this season.



