Premiership: Killie defeat Rangers, Celtic thump Saints

The top flight sides were all in action on Wednesday night.

Jordan Jones scored the winner against Rangers. SNS Group

Celtic 4-0 St Mirren

Celtic cruised to victory against St Mirren to stay top of the Premiership with a 4-0 victory, sending the Paisley side to the foot of the league in the process.

After just 11 minutes, Celtic were ahead but St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky had a major part to play as he failed to hold Oliver Burke's header from Ryan Christie's free kick.

Seven minutes later Celtic doubled their lead. Scott Sinclair was fouled in the box by Jack Baird and the winger, who missed from the spot last weekend, made no mistake from 12 yards.

St Mirren were offering little threat and Celtic were in dominant mood but their next reward didn't come until ten minutes into the second half when Burke got his second goal. Hladky made saves to deny James Forrest and Callum McGregor but couldn't stop the finish from the on-loan West Brom forward.

Timothy Weah, who scored on his debut against Airdrie on Saturday, wrapped up the scoring after coming off the bench. With four minutes to go he collected the ball from Euan Henderson before slipping it past Hladky.

Hamilton 0-3 Aberdeen

Aberdeen moved level on points with Rangers as they punished Hamilton Accies at New Douglas Park.

Sam Cosgrove continued his scoring form to put the visitors ahead. His header from Stevie May's cross was blocked by Matt Kilgallon but he reacted quickly to follow up and fire home.

Cosgrove got his second on 52 minutes, bursting down the left before placing a shot past Ryan Fulton at the far post. And four minutes later, Aberdeen put the result beyond doubt when former Accies starlet Lewis Ferguson scored from close range after Fulton had denied Cosgrove his hat-trick.

Hearts 1-2 Dundee

Dundee claimed a valuable three points at Tynecastle to move from the bottom of the table and take a morale-boosting win.

Jim McIntyre's side took an early lead through Genseric Kusunga who strode forward and swapped passes with Andrew Nelson before beating Colin Doyle to score.

Craig Levein made an early change, bringing Steven Maclean on to replace David Vanacek just after the half hour mark and his side were level ten minutes later. Olly Lee's free-kick deflected off Jake Curran and looped into the net for an own goal.

Nelson had been involved in the visitors' first goal and he took the plaudits for the second. Craig Curran pounced on a slip by Conor Shaughnessy and Nelson slammed in a low finish.

Kilmarnock 2-1 Rangers

Kilmarnock leapfrogged Rangers into second place after winning a thriller at Rugby Park with future Rangers player Jordan Jones bagging the winner.

Jermain Defoe, handed a first competitive start alongside Alfredo Morelos, had scored in his first game for every professional club in his career bar Sunderland. He opened his Rangers account after just 12 minutes when he pounced after Ryan kent's shot was cleared off the line.

The lead was short lived though, with Eamonn Brophy robbing Joe Worrall before unleashing a fierce shot from the edge of the box that beat Allan McGregor.

With both sides fighting to keep pace with Celtic, it was a frenetic encounter and it exploded into life 20 minutes into the second half. Jones, who has signed a pre-contract deal with Rangers, stunned his future teammates with a thumping low shot from distance that McGregor couldn't reach.

Motherwell 1-0 Hibernian

It was eighth against ninth at Fir Park with Motherwell looking for a boost after their Scottish Cup defeat against Ross County.

Motherwell broke the deadlock just before half time with Jake Hastie making a penetrating run before putting the ball into the path of David Turnbull who hit a first time shot past Ofir Marciano in the Hibs goal.



The home side defended their lead to leave Neil Lennon reviewing a fifth league game without a win.

St Johnstone 1-0 Livingston

St Johnstone continued their resurgent form with a hard-fought home win over Gary Holt's Livingston.

Tommy Wright's side had lost just two of their last 13 games going in to the fixture and opened up a gap on the bottom six with their victory.

Nothing separated the sides after the first 45 minutes but after the restart Livingston began to assert themselves and press forward in search of the opener. However, it was the hosts, who had won two on the bounce before the break, who struck first.

Murray Davidson was quickest to react when Matty Kennedy's header was saved by Liam Kelly, knocking in the rebound to