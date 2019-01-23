  • STV
Craig Levein: David Vanacek's performance was 'rubbish' 

Andy Coyle

The new Hearts signing was subbed off after just half an hour against Dundee.

Levein was far from impressed by Vanacek,
SNS Group

Hearts boss Craig Levein described David Vanacek's performance as "rubbish" when explaining why he replaced the striker after half an hour against Dundee.

The Tynecastle side lost 2-1 to Jim McIntyre's side, who moved off the bottom of the Premiership table.

Vanacek gave the ball away for Genseric Kusungu's opening goal and picked up a booking before he was substituted with just 30 minutes on the clock.

Levein didn't spare the striker, who joined from FK Teplice at the start of the month, saying the player needs to make an effort to find fitness and form quickly.

"I thought he was rubbish," he said. "He wasn't playing well, wasn't holding the ball up and then got himself booked.

"I thought the last thing we needed was for David to get involved in another challenge and get himself sent off.

"He'll need to do a hell of a lot of work to get himself to the fitness levels he needs.

"Okay, this has been two games in quick succession after five weeks without a game, but he still needs to be better."

The manager didn't find anything to be pleased about with his side's overall display either.

"We started the game terribly," he said. "Normally Tynecastle is a hard place to come, we start at a good tempo and get the crowd up.

"But on Wednesday we gave up 10 opportunities to pass the ball forward in the first 10 minutes. We went sideways, went back, and that gave Dundee hope. We were terrible.

"When we did go forward, we gave it away, fell over the ball and didn't compete well enough."

Three points were vital for Dundee as they moved up to 11th but McIntyre said his side have a long way to go before they can feel satisfied with their position.

"I don't think we take anything from being off the bottom," he said.

"It's too easy to say 'that's us on our way'. We could be back on the bottom come Saturday. But it's great to send the fans home happy.

"We've still got it all to do. That's the way we must approach every game."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.