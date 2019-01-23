Rodgers confirms Shved move but says 'One for the future'

The Celtic boss said: "We have got about a million wingers, we don't need another one".

Rodgers saw his side defeat St Mirren 4-0. SNS Group

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers confirmed that Celtic are set to sign Ukrainian winger Maryan Shved but said the player wasn't for the first team because he "doesn't need another winger".

The Parkhead club are in talks with Karpaty Lviv about signing the 21-year-old but Rodgers made it clear that the move wasn't one that he had a major role in and that it wasn't a priority for him.

"I can't say I know a great deal about him but what I have seen he is a talent and something that will probably benefit the club in the future," Rodgers said.

"We have got about a million wingers, we don't need another one.

"The club have been in contact with his representatives and he is a player for the future.

"He is a talented young player. I haven't seen a great deal of him to be honest, it is something that has come to the club through circumstance and he has been watched.

"I think that they will look to get the deal done on him and he will probably be out on loan."

The Celtic boss was speaking after his side swept St Mirren aside with a 4-0 win that saw Oliver Burke score twice, Scott Sinclair score a penalty and Timothy Weah get his second goal in two games. He said there was plenty to like in the performance and explained why Scott Bain had been preferred to Craig Gordon in goal.

I've got two very good goalkeepers and I'm giving Scott a little run in the team because I know what Craig can do.

"Scott comes in and plays one or two games so I want to give him a little run and he also really helps the speed of our game because he gets it out quickly.

"I've got very good goalkeepers and whichever one I play will always contribute well."

"It was a very good win for us," he added.

"I thought the first game was a good performance and the mark of good team is to go into next game and perform better.

"I enjoyed how we played, it is not easy against a team so compact and tight.

"Oliver (Burke) is a talent, we are giving him clarity in terms of what he has to do, his job, to create goals and score goals and he has done that."

St Mirren boss Oran Kearney said he wasn't getting caught up in the results of other teams as his side dropped to the bottom of the league.

He said: "The last thing I want to be doing in January time is checking scores or worrying about agendas of other teams.

"I can't control what Dundee, Hearts or Hibs or anyone else do.

"The only thing we can control is our players and us to get points.

"We are all in control of our own destiny."