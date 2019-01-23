  • STV
  • MySTV

Rodgers confirms Shved move but says 'One for the future'

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Celtic boss said: "We have got about a million wingers, we don't need another one".

Rodgers saw his side defeat St Mirren 4-0.
Rodgers saw his side defeat St Mirren 4-0. SNS Group

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers confirmed that Celtic are set to sign Ukrainian winger Maryan Shved but said the player wasn't for the first team because he "doesn't need another winger".

The Parkhead club are in talks with Karpaty Lviv about signing the 21-year-old but Rodgers made it clear that the move wasn't one that he had a major role in and that it wasn't a priority for him.

"I can't say I know a great deal about him but what I have seen he is a talent and something that will probably benefit the club in the future," Rodgers said.

"We have got about a million wingers, we don't need another one.

"The club have been in contact with his representatives and he is a player for the future.

"He is a talented young player. I haven't seen a great deal of him to be honest, it is something that has come to the club through circumstance and he has been watched.

"I think that they will look to get the deal done on him and he will probably be out on loan."

The Celtic boss was speaking after his side swept St Mirren aside with a 4-0 win that saw Oliver Burke score twice, Scott Sinclair score a penalty and Timothy Weah get his second goal in two games. He said there was plenty to like in the performance and explained why Scott Bain had been preferred to Craig Gordon in goal.

I've got two very good goalkeepers and I'm giving Scott a little run in the team because I know what Craig can do.

"Scott comes in and plays one or two games so I want to give him a little run and he also really helps the speed of our game because he gets it out quickly.

"I've got very good goalkeepers and whichever one I play will always contribute well."

"It was a very good win for us," he added.

"I thought the first game was a good performance and the mark of good team is to go into next game and perform better.

"I enjoyed how we played, it is not easy against a team so compact and tight.

"Oliver (Burke) is a talent, we are giving him clarity in terms of what he has to do, his job, to create goals and score goals and he has done that."

St Mirren boss Oran Kearney said he wasn't getting caught up in the results of other teams as his side dropped to the bottom of the league.

He said: "The last thing I want to be doing in January time is checking scores or worrying about agendas of other teams.

"I can't control what Dundee, Hearts or Hibs or anyone else do.

"The only thing we can control is our players and us to get points.

"We are all in control of our own destiny."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.