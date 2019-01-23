Gerrard admits Rangers defeat to Kilmarnock was 'painful'

The Rangers boss said criticism is deserved after the 2-1 loss at Rugby Park.

Gerrard said his team gifted Kilmarnock their goals. SNS Group

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard reflected on a "painful" defeat to Kilmarnock and said he thought his team had let slip the benefits of beating Celtic before the winter break.

Gerrard had seen his side take the lead through Jermain Defoe but goals from Eamonn Brophy and Jordan Jones meant Kilmarnock leapfrogged the Ibrox side into second place in the Premiership.

The manager said that Rangers should have won the game but had nobody to blame but themselves.

"We got a lot of praise for beating Celtic," he said. We won every single key individual battle in that game.

"I'm struggling to find one of them tonight. So we deserve the criticism.

"It's even more painful because we had so much control in the first 15 minutes of the game. One moment had a huge effect on us and that's a concern.

"It is a difficult one to take. A huge mistake gave Kilmarnock the opportunity to get back into the game.

"That moment affected the whole team and the whole atmosphere in the ground. We never recovered.

"The two big moments which have gone against us, we have gifted Kilmarnock.

"There was Joe's moment for the equaliser and then a square ball in the second half which sees us get done with a counter attack.

"We backed off Jordan and let him onto his favoured foot. A player of that ability is going to punish you from 20 yards.

"This was a game we should have won comfortably. But when you gift teams two big moments, more often than not you get punished. So you don't deserve to win."

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke was delighted with his side's efforts but particularly Jordan Jones, who has already signed a pre-contract deal with Rangers but scored the goal that sank his future team.

"Jordan showed he's a big player for us," Clarke said.

"He got the move to Rangers that he wanted and he can be a big player for us in the second half of the season.

"It's nice to see him get a goal as he goes on that run often and it doesn't always end with a goal.

"Sometimes fans get excited when things like this happen. I know Jordan well and the qualities he has.

"He's been great for the club for two-and-a-half seasons and I look forward to him being great for this club until the end of the season."