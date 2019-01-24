Jones delighted to repay Clarke's faith with winner

Jordan Jones admitted it was a strange feeling to score against future employers Rangers.

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones said he was delighted to repay manager Steve Clarke's faith with the winner against future club Rangers.

The Northern Irishman had found himself in the media spotlight heading into the Premiership meeting after expressing his jubilation at penning a pre-contract deal with the Light Blues.

But Jones brushed off the scrutiny by scoring from long range to complete the turnaround for his current club against his future employers.

The 24-year-old admitted it was a strange feeling to score against a team he will soon be playing for but said he was happy to reward Clarke for continuing to place his trust in him.

He said: "There was a lot of media stuff before the game, but the gaffer put his trust in me and I really appreciate that.

"He has done that since I came back after the winter break and all the lads have as well.

"It was good to get the winning goal and repay him."

Celebration: Jones made a beeline for manager Clarke after scoring. SNS

Jones added: "He has backed me as much as he can and so have all the lads.

"I am employed by Kilmarnock now and I will give everything until the end of the season.

"Then we all know what will happen then. It was good to get the result tonight."

Jones drew ire from the Killie support for a tweet he posted upon the announcement of his switch to Ibrox.

The attacker said he didn't feel like he had a particular point to prove against Rangers, though.

He continued: "A lot of people in the press said I had put extra pressure on myself, but I didn't feel it.

"It was just a game like any other game.

"We had to go out and work hard. Everyone to a man was different class tonight and we won.

"As you can see the gaffer has got everyone willing to give everything for him. That is why we are getting results."

Everyone can keep talking about Rangers and Celtic. That's the way we like it. Jordan Jones

Kilmarnock moved up to second in the table after the win as Clarke's side continued their fine form from 2019 into the new year.

Jones hopes he and his teammates can continue to "go under the radar" between now and the end of the campaign.

"It's good," said the Northern Ireland international.

"Everyone can keep talking about Rangers and Celtic. That's the way we like it.

"We don't really get a mention. But we like going under the radar.

"We will try to pick up as many points as we can. We will see where we end up."