Tavernier: Rangers can't afford to drop any more points

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Ibrox captain says there's no room for error if his side are to compete for the title.

James Tavernier has warned that Rangers can't afford to drop any more points if they are to catch Celtic at the top of the Premiership table.

A 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock saw Rangers slip to third in the table, with Steve Clarke's side climbing above them. The results leaves the Ibrox outfit three points behind Celtic with the defending champions having a game in hand.

Tavernier expressed his disappointment at the performance at Rugby Park and said there was no more room for error if he and his teammates were to be celebrating at the end of the season. The Rangers captain said there had to be a response this weekend.

"We've been in the same position before when we have dropped points, but we can't afford to drop any more," he said.

"We've got to expect Celtic to win every game, so what we can do is win every game going forward.

"We have to put in a lot better performance against Livingston at the weekend and repay all our fans with a performance that they deserve."

The defender said that the opposition was giving maximum effort to beat Rangers on a weekly basis.

"It's a tough league," Tavernier explained. " Everyone we play wants to beat us.

"They give 120 per cent against us and we expect that.

"But the only team that is going to hurt us is ourselves."

Reflecting on the defeat against Kilmarnock, where Rangers took the lead through Jermain Defoe before Eamonn Brophy and Jordan Jones scored for the home side, he said: "It was very disappointing at Kilmarnock.

"We made a good start, our formation was working really and we got the opening goal. But in this league, if you are going to gift teams chances as we did with two, they are going to punish you.

"It's so disappointing for the boys, especially given that three weeks ago we put in the type of performance that we did against Celtic.

"I wish we could have replicated that, but it wasn't there after the 20 minutes and when we conceded the goal.

"We need to have a long hard look at ourselves."

