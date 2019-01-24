  • STV
Bayo out to emulate Drogba by hitting Celtic goal trail

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Striker Bayo hopes to begin emulating his "big brother" by starring for Celtic.

Recruit: Bayo is Celtic's third January signing. SNS

Bayo said he was determined to follow in the footsteps of his hero Didier Drogba by hitting the goal trail at Celtic.

The Ivorian attacker has completed a move to the Scottish champions from Slovakian side Dunasjka Streda.

Bayo came to Celtic's attention after firing in 18 goals in all competitions at the start of this season.

The 22-year-old said he was desperate to continue that form in front of goal after moving to Scotland.

He said: "When I first heard of Celtic's offer I was really surprised, obviously I was very happy and told myself that this was an opportunity I had to take so here I am.

"I'd like to keep up my scoring record, to keep scoring goals, make the club happy and win trophies."

Bayo hopes that by firing in goals at Parkhead he can start emulating the success "big brother" and Ivory Coast legend Drogba enjoyed in British football.

"Didier Drogba is like a big brother to me," he added.

"Of course I hope to have a career like he had but let's see what happens.

"When Didier was much younger, this is when you can compare us.

"He had speed, which is one of my qualities and he was also very good with his head, which is another of my qualities.

"Yes, in a way I am inspired by him and play in a similar style to Drogba."

Unveiling: Bayo was unveiled to fans under the Celtic Park lights on Wednesday. SNS

Bayo talked up the role of fellow Ivorian Kolo Toure, who is a technical assistant to Brendan Rodgers, in setting up the move.

The January recruit experienced Parkhead for the first time upon his unveiling under the lights during Celtic's 4-0 win over St Mirren on Wednesday.

Bayo expressed his excitement to get started on the pitch once he gets up to speed.

"I couldn't believe what was happening, it all happened very fast," he continued.

"But this is thanks to my work and I don't intend to stop here, it's a progression, I want to keep scoring goals and win trophies for the club.

"I've just arrived, I haven't played for a month so I'm going to train hard and when the coach decides I'm ready I will play.

"I'm quite well known for celebrating with the fans when I score, knowing what I know of the Celtic fans I'm really looking forward to this happening here."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.