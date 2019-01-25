  • STV
  • MySTV

Levein hits back at pundit Michael Stewart after criticism

STV

The Hearts boss was dismissive of his former player, who he has clashed with in the past.

Craig Levein
SNS Group

Hearts manager Craig Levein has dismissed criticism from a prominent pundit who said that his handling of striker David Vanacek was "poor management".

Levein described Vanacek's performance against Dundee on Wednesday as "rubbish" and substituted the player after 30 minutes, later revealing that he wasn't fit enough to make an impact.

Pundit and former player Michael Stewart, who had a spell under Levein at Hearts, said that the manager's public criticism of the player was all wrong and that he had managed the player poorly.

The pair have clashed previously, notably in 2017 when Levein accused Stewart of having an "agenda" and "a personal vendetta" against him.

Asked how he responded to the latest criticism, Levein said:

"Listen, I've got to laugh. My good friend Mr Stewart is not intelligent enough, or brave enough, to try management. Why would I take any advice from him?

"It's like me taking advice on politics from somebody like, I don't know... Michael Stewart?

"So we'll just ignore what he says."

'My good friend Mr Stewart is not intelligent enough, or brave enough, to try management. Why would I take any advice from him?'
Craig Levein

The Hearts boss revealed that Vanacek has apologised for his current level of fitness and has now been put on an individual training programme with extra sessions to get him in the best possible shape.

"Let's say that he finished in November and he obviously hasn't done any work between then and joining us, which frustrates me," Levein said.

"The best time to iron out any problems is as soon as they arise. I felt that it's really important that he knows why he underperformed the other night and didn't have enough in the Livingston game to do what we needed him to do.

"It's important he knows that and there's no point in pussy-footing round about it. I think the important thing is that he knows that to play in Scottish football, people might think it's easy but it's not. The competitive nature of the matches means that you have to be fit.

"He apologised yesterday and he's on a programme to improve his fitness and hopefully I don't need to speak to him again."

The surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Dundee had an impact on the players, Levein said and he made it clear that they didn't shirk their responsibilities.

"We spoke after the game," he said. "One thing about this group is that they're an honest bunch and they were just as frustrated that they hadn't gotten anything from the match. And also, that our goals were given to Dundee by our own mistakes.

"They know so it's not something that we haven't talked about. It's quite important that everybody knows that the players are honest with themselves and we're honest with ourselves as well."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.