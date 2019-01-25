Levein hits back at pundit Michael Stewart after criticism

The Hearts boss was dismissive of his former player, who he has clashed with in the past.

SNS Group

Hearts manager Craig Levein has dismissed criticism from a prominent pundit who said that his handling of striker David Vanacek was "poor management".

Levein described Vanacek's performance against Dundee on Wednesday as "rubbish" and substituted the player after 30 minutes, later revealing that he wasn't fit enough to make an impact.

Pundit and former player Michael Stewart, who had a spell under Levein at Hearts, said that the manager's public criticism of the player was all wrong and that he had managed the player poorly.

The pair have clashed previously, notably in 2017 when Levein accused Stewart of having an "agenda" and "a personal vendetta" against him.

Asked how he responded to the latest criticism, Levein said:

"Listen, I've got to laugh. My good friend Mr Stewart is not intelligent enough, or brave enough, to try management. Why would I take any advice from him?

"It's like me taking advice on politics from somebody like, I don't know... Michael Stewart?

"So we'll just ignore what he says."

The Hearts boss revealed that Vanacek has apologised for his current level of fitness and has now been put on an individual training programme with extra sessions to get him in the best possible shape.

"Let's say that he finished in November and he obviously hasn't done any work between then and joining us, which frustrates me," Levein said.

"The best time to iron out any problems is as soon as they arise. I felt that it's really important that he knows why he underperformed the other night and didn't have enough in the Livingston game to do what we needed him to do.

"It's important he knows that and there's no point in pussy-footing round about it. I think the important thing is that he knows that to play in Scottish football, people might think it's easy but it's not. The competitive nature of the matches means that you have to be fit.

"He apologised yesterday and he's on a programme to improve his fitness and hopefully I don't need to speak to him again."

The surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Dundee had an impact on the players, Levein said and he made it clear that they didn't shirk their responsibilities.

"We spoke after the game," he said. "One thing about this group is that they're an honest bunch and they were just as frustrated that they hadn't gotten anything from the match. And also, that our goals were given to Dundee by our own mistakes.

"They know so it's not something that we haven't talked about. It's quite important that everybody knows that the players are honest with themselves and we're honest with ourselves as well."