Clarke targets defensive reinforcements for Kilmarnock

The Kilmarnock boss said Wigan defender Alex Bruce is one of "three or four" targets.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5993780250001-steve-clarke-targets-defensive-reinforcements.jpg" />

Steve Clarke said Wigan centre-back Alex Bruce is one of "three or four" names on his shortlist as the Kilmarnock boss looks to bolster his defence this month.

Killie continued their fine form by beating Rangers 2-1 on Wednesday to go second in the Premiership.

The Rugby Park outfit have managed to cope with just three centre-backs up until this point but Clarke said he's now looking to improve his options in that area.

"I'm not really sure how that one got in the press, probably agents," he said on a move for Bruce.

"Alex is one of a number of targets we are looking at.

"I took a risk first half of the season, I ran with three central defenders, everybody told me I was wrong to do that but thankfully we got away with it.

"Second half of the season, certainly when Kirk Broadfoot got quite a bad concussion, I need to protect myself at centre-back so I've looked at three or four.

"Alex is one of the names on that list, where the story of an 18-month contract came from is beyond me though because that's not true."

Target: Killie target Bruce (left) lined up for Wigan against Rangers earlier this season. SNS

Clarke said he'd likely only look to add one more player between now and the end of January, but would allow youngsters Iain Wilson and Greg Kiltie to move out on loan if he does recruit any more than that.

Killie are just a point behind leaders Celtic in the table, although the champions have a game in hand on their rivals.

Former West Brom manager Clarke continued to play down expectations in Ayrshire, insisting his charges are just taking it one game at a time.

He said: "Expectation level outside our club, we can't control.

"We know what we are capable of doing but don't shout it from the rooftops.

"You can't be second in the league and under the radar but what we can do is be humble and respect that every game is difficult and that every opponent is a difficult opponent, that's what we try to do."

I won't be playing against Greg personally, unfortunately. Steve Clarke

Clarke's side travel to Pittodrie on Saturday to face Aberdeen, for whom ex-Killie striker Greg Stewart will likely line up after switching Premiership clubs this month.

Asked how he would look to shackle Stewart, Clarke joked; "Well, I won't be playing against Greg personally, unfortunately, and you can tell Greg I mean that in the nicest possible way.

"It's just one of these things that happens in football, obviously we know a lot about Greg and are grateful for his contribution to our season here at Kilmarnock.

"He's now an Aberdeen player so we treat him like we treat every opposition player, with respect, and we'll try to minimise the damage he can do to us."