Rangers complete move for Barrow goalkeeper Andy Firth

Andy Firth played for Steven Gerrard at Liverpool and has now sealed a move to Ibrox.

Move: Gerrard worked with Andy Firth at Liverpool. SNS

Rangers have signed goalkeeper Andy Firth from Barrow.

The 22-year-old has penned an 18-month deal at Ibrox after the Light Blues agreed an undisclosed fee with the National League outfit.

Firth came through the youth ranks at Liverpool, where he played under Rangers boss Steven Gerrard upon the former Anfield skipper's move into coaching.

The shot-stopper left the Reds in the summer in search of first-team football, before going on to play 18 times this season for Barrow.

Firth becomes Rangers' fifth signing this month after Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis made loan moves to Ibrox and Jordan Jones and Glen Kamara sealed pre-contract deals.

He joins Gerrard's squad after youngster Robby McCrorie moved to Morton on loan.

Allan McGregor is Rangers' first-choice goalkeeper, while previously number one Wes Foderingham has been forced to settle largely for cup action this campaign.