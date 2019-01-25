Rodgers: Celtic have targets but I'm content with squad

The Celtic manager won't be concerned if he doesn't add new face before the deadline.

The Celtic boss only wants quality to improve his team. SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers has said that still wants to add genuine quality to his Celtic squad but won't be overly concerned if no signings are made before next week's transfer deadline.

January has brought the arrival of forwards Oliver Burke and Timothy Weah on loan, while the club have signed striker Vakoun Isouf Bayo on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Rodgers confirmed on Wednesday that the club were in advanced talks to buy Ukrainian Mayan Shved but suggested that the player wasn't what he needed.

He clarified his position, saying that the club would be getting a future talent and that a loan may be best for Shved's development.

"What I said the other night was that the player was very talented," Rodgers said. "I was very honest with you and said I haven't seen a great deal of him. He's come into our thinking late on.

"There's an opportunity there for the football club to purchase a very talented young player. And then what we'll do with him is what we do with all the players that come to the club and look at what their development plan will be and then assess where the next steps for him might be.

"Whether that's here or whether that's going outside to play and continue his development in games and then come back in the summer. But that's something we'll look at if the deal gets tied up."

'It's difficult with the market that we're in, to bring in those players who can come in and go above what we have. It's very, very tough. It's very, very difficult for us.' Brendan Rodgers

The manager was clear that he felt that there were areas in the squad where he felt players were needed but said that high-quality players who would improve the team were difficult to recruit and that he was happy with the squad at his disposal if those sorts of players couldn't be brought in.

"I'm happy with the squad that I have but we're open to bringing in players of quality," he said. "I think that's what is key for us and we've known in the summer what areas of quality and what we wanted to achieve but they're not always available and they're not always affordable.

"Whoever comes in, or doesn't come in, we'll work with the players here. We've got a fantastic squad and if another player doesn't walk in the building we've got a fantastic squad. Once Tom [Rogic] is back and Kieran [Tierney] is back then it's a fantastic group of players.

"Our aim is to continue to focus on ourselves, develop the players and if we can in players to the area that we would like, then absolutely great. If not, we'll work with what we've got and the players will continually improve because it's a very, very young group.

"There's lots of good players but we've a very, very strong team here and that's grown over the last couple of years.

"Like I say, we lost a couple of important players but for us to bring in players, and it's difficult with the market that we're in, to bring in those players who can come in and go above what we have. It's very, very tough. It's very, very difficult for us.

"We can't bring in players just for the sake of it coming up on the screen that Celtic have signed a player. My job is to develop players, coach them, make them better.

"My first look is always within our academy. Do we have players there that can come in and develop?

"If not, then we'll look outside. Whether we can afford them, whether they're available, that's ongoing."