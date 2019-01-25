  • STV
  • MySTV

Rodgers: Celtic have targets but I'm content with squad

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

The Celtic manager won't be concerned if he doesn't add new face before the deadline.

The Celtic boss only wants quality to improve his team.
The Celtic boss only wants quality to improve his team. SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers has said that still wants to add genuine quality to his Celtic squad but won't be overly concerned if no signings are made before next week's transfer deadline.

January has brought the arrival of forwards Oliver Burke and Timothy Weah on loan, while the club have signed striker Vakoun Isouf Bayo on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Rodgers confirmed on Wednesday that the club were in advanced talks to buy Ukrainian Mayan Shved but suggested that the player wasn't what he needed.

He clarified his position, saying that the club would be getting a future talent and that a loan may be best for Shved's development.

"What I said the other night was that the player was very talented," Rodgers said. "I was very honest with you and said I haven't seen a great deal of him. He's come into our thinking late on.

"There's an opportunity there for the football club to purchase a very talented young player. And then what we'll do with him is what we do with all the players that come to the club and look at what their development plan will be and then assess where the next steps for him might be.

"Whether that's here or whether that's going outside to play and continue his development in games and then come back in the summer. But that's something we'll look at if the deal gets tied up."

'It's difficult with the market that we're in, to bring in those players who can come in and go above what we have. It's very, very tough. It's very, very difficult for us.'
Brendan Rodgers

The manager was clear that he felt that there were areas in the squad where he felt players were needed but said that high-quality players who would improve the team were difficult to recruit and that he was happy with the squad at his disposal if those sorts of players couldn't be brought in.

"I'm happy with the squad that I have but we're open to bringing in players of quality," he said. "I think that's what is key for us and we've known in the summer what areas of quality and what we wanted to achieve but they're not always available and they're not always affordable.

"Whoever comes in, or doesn't come in, we'll work with the players here. We've got a fantastic squad and if another player doesn't walk in the building we've got a fantastic squad. Once Tom [Rogic] is back and Kieran [Tierney] is back then it's a fantastic group of players.

"Our aim is to continue to focus on ourselves, develop the players and if we can in players to the area that we would like, then absolutely great. If not, we'll work with what we've got and the players will continually improve because it's a very, very young group.

"There's lots of good players but we've a very, very strong team here and that's grown over the last couple of years.

"Like I say, we lost a couple of important players but for us to bring in players, and it's difficult with the market that we're in, to bring in those players who can come in and go above what we have. It's very, very tough. It's very, very difficult for us.

"We can't bring in players just for the sake of it coming up on the screen that Celtic have signed a player. My job is to develop players, coach them, make them better.

"My first look is always within our academy. Do we have players there that can come in and develop?

"If not, then we'll look outside. Whether we can afford them, whether they're available, that's ongoing."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.