  • STV
  • MySTV

Ferguson lauds class of Aberdeen recruit Stewart

Chris Harvey Chris Harvey Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Ferguson praised 'top player' Stewart as the forward prepares to face his former club.

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson lauded the class of Greg Stewart as the attacker prepares to face his former club Kilmarnock.

Stewart joined the Dons earlier this month after his loan spell at Kilmarnock was cut short.

The attacker will likely line up against his former club on Saturday when the two Premiership high-fliers go head-to-head.

Ferguson said he first noticed Stewart's ability when he scored a stunning goal at Pittdorie earlier this season for Steve Clarke's side.

And the Dons playmaker revealed he's continued to be impressed by the Birmingham loanee now that he sees him in action on a daily basis.

He said: "Greg is a top player, you could tell that by the way he played for Kilmarnock against us.

"But you can tell that too by the way he has played in training and the games he's played in the past week.

"He's a top player, he likes to get the ball down and play.

"He's the sort of player you can fire the ball into and he'll make something happen.

"He's a good player to have and someone I'm looking forward to working with."

Aberdeen are three points off top spot in the Premiership, while victory over in-form Killie could see Derek McInnes' side end the weekend second.

Ferguson welcomed the competitiveness of the league this time around, but said the Dons are just taking it one game at a time for now.

"I don't know if it's a title race right now, there's still a long way to go," he added.

"But it is good to see there are four top sides, every team will be pushing on trying to win this league.

"We're not getting ahead of ourselves, we'll just try to put as many points on the board as we can."

"I don't want or need a rest, I'm enjoying it at the minute, I love playing so want to continue doing that.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.