Ferguson lauds class of Aberdeen recruit Stewart

Ferguson praised 'top player' Stewart as the forward prepares to face his former club.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5993832476001-lewis-ferguson-on-greg-stewart.jpg" />

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson lauded the class of Greg Stewart as the attacker prepares to face his former club Kilmarnock.

Stewart joined the Dons earlier this month after his loan spell at Kilmarnock was cut short.

The attacker will likely line up against his former club on Saturday when the two Premiership high-fliers go head-to-head.

Ferguson said he first noticed Stewart's ability when he scored a stunning goal at Pittdorie earlier this season for Steve Clarke's side.

And the Dons playmaker revealed he's continued to be impressed by the Birmingham loanee now that he sees him in action on a daily basis.

He said: "Greg is a top player, you could tell that by the way he played for Kilmarnock against us.

"But you can tell that too by the way he has played in training and the games he's played in the past week.

"He's a top player, he likes to get the ball down and play.

"He's the sort of player you can fire the ball into and he'll make something happen.

"He's a good player to have and someone I'm looking forward to working with."

Aberdeen are three points off top spot in the Premiership, while victory over in-form Killie could see Derek McInnes' side end the weekend second.

Ferguson welcomed the competitiveness of the league this time around, but said the Dons are just taking it one game at a time for now.

"I don't know if it's a title race right now, there's still a long way to go," he added.

"But it is good to see there are four top sides, every team will be pushing on trying to win this league.

"We're not getting ahead of ourselves, we'll just try to put as many points on the board as we can."

"I don't want or need a rest, I'm enjoying it at the minute, I love playing so want to continue doing that.