Lennon wants signings with Hibs squad 'down to bare bones'

The Hibs head coach is targeting a striker but may need cover for Ryan Porteous.

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has said that he is in urgent need of new signings with Ryan Porteous' injury adding to his woes.





Porteous limped out of Hibs' 1-0 defeat to Motherwell in midweek and there's still no clarity over how long he'll be out. With fellow defender Efe Ambrose having exercised a contract clause to leave earlier this month, and Martin Boyle having suffered a long-term injury, Lennon feels his resources are too thin and he needs to make signings quickly.





"Ryan's having a scan today and seeing a specialist on Monday," Lennon said. "So I don't know how severe the injury is yet but it didn't look good after the game on Wednesday night.







"It's just another blow. Coming into this month we've lost arguably our three best players from the first half of the season in Ryan, Martin Boyle who is out for the season and Efe Ambrose.





"We need to get some players in to bolster what we have because we need an injection of freshness and quality.





"We're down to the bare bones. I have five academy players in the squad of 18. So really I have 13 senior players at the minute.





"We need to do some work, we need to do some hard work and we need to get up and running and start challenging for the top six."





Lennon has previously stated his desire to add another striker to his squad but said that he may now need to look at defenders if Porteous is going to be sidelined for a significant length of time.





"Possibly, with Efe being away and with Ryan injured," he said. "It depends on the amount of time. It's something we'll have to have a look at.





"[A striker] is what we're working on, and a wide player as well. We want to bring another two in, minimum, between now and the end of January. I think that's essential.





"I'm hoping we can get somebody in for Sunday. We need someone in for Sunday."



