Neil Lennon suspended from head coach role by Hibernian

The Northern Irishman will not be in the dugout for the team's match on Sunday.

Lennon has been suspended by Hibs. SNS Group

Neil Lennon has been suspended from his role as head coach of Hibernian and will not take charge of the side for their Premiership fixture against St Mirren on Sunday.

The suspension relates to an incident on the club's training ground that occurred on Friday as the team were preparing for the match.

Hibernian have not made any comment on the situation and have yet to confirm who will be in the dugout against St Mirren.

Lennon had given no indication of serious problems when he gave his pre-match media conference on Friday. The head coach detailed his need for new signings following injury to Ryan Porteous but said that he was hopeful of bringing new signing in over the weekend.

Lennon guided Hibs to the Championship title in 2017 and watched his side finish fourth after a season of impressive football in the top flight last year.

The Northern Irishman admitted last season that he was willing to walk away from the job if his ambitions weren't matched.

Hibernian are currently in in eight place in the Premiership after a poor run of results since October

Lennon has been upset with his side's lack of a cutting edge following a winless run of five league matches after a 1-0 defeat by Motherwell on Wednesday