Premiership: Wins for Celtic, Hearts and Motherwell

Opener: Callum McGregor puts Celtic into the lead against Hamilton. SNS

Aberdeen 0-0 Kilmarnock

Kris Boyd was sent off as Aberdeen and Kilmarnock played out a goalless draw at Pittodrie.

Both sides came into the match in fine form and eyeing but they couldn't be separated.

Veteran forward Boyd saw red in the dying moments after scything down Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie with a lunging tackle.

The stalemate means Killie remain second, although Rangers will now leapfrog both sides with victory at Livingston on Sunday.

Celtic 3-0 Hamilton

Celtic extended their lead at the top of the Premiership thanks to a comfortable 3-0 win over Hamilton.

Accies goalkeeper Ryan Fulton was inspired during the opening stages as he kept the champions at bay.

But Fulton was finally beaten five minutes before the break when Callum McGregor's effort from the edge of the box found its way through the shot-stopper's legs.

Ryan Christie doubled the advantage on 77 minutes, pouncing in the box to convert after Fulton spilled the ball.

Scott Sinclair got in on the act late on, nodding home Mikael Lustig's tempting cross from close range to round off the scoring.

Dundee 0-1 Motherwell

David Turnbull's second half penalty proved the difference as Motherwell made it three Premiership wins in a row.

Dundee came into the match buoyed by victory at Tynecastle last time out and looked the more likely for long spells at Dens Park.

But Jim McIntyre's side were hit with a sucker punch on the hour mark when Elliot Frear was taken down in the box against the run of play.

Turnbull made no mistake from the spot, stepping up to score his second winning goal in two matches for Stephen Robinson's Steelmen.

Hearts 2-0 St Johnstone

Marcus Godinho's first Hearts goal and a cracker from Callum Morrison handed Craig Levein's side victory over St Johnstone.

With 52 minutes on the clock Canadian defender Godinho arrived right on cue to receive John Souttar's clipped pass and slot past Saints keeper Zander Clark.

Morrison made sure of the points in injury time when the Jam Tarts caught the visitors on the counter attack, with Olly Lee playing the teenager through to finish emphatically.

Victory sees Hearts leapfrog Saints in the table and go fifth.