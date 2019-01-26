May and Murray to manage Hibs for St Mirren fixture

Eddie May and Grant Murray are to take charge of Hibs against St Mirren on Sunday.

Switch: Murray (left) is stepping in following Lennon's suspension. SNS

Eddie May and Grant Murray will manage Hibs for their Premiership fixture against St Mirren following Neil Lennon's suspension.

Head coach Lennon has been reprimanded by the club following a training ground incident on Friday and won't be in the dugout on Sunday in Paisley.

The Northern Irishman's assistant, Garry Parker, is also to miss the Paisley fixture, with Hibs instead handing the reigns to academy chief May and assistant coach Murray.

May has previous management experience from his time in charge of Falkirk, while Murray spent three years as Raith Rovers boss.

Hibs have now confirmed the duo will step in while Lennon's future at the club is decided.

A club statement read: "Hibernian FC can confirm that Eddie May, Head of Academy Coaching, and Grant Murray, Assistant Coach, will take charge of the first team for Sunday's Ladbrokes Premiership game against St Mirren.

"Eddie and Grant, who both have experience of first team management, have worked closely with the first team as part of the matchday coaching staff.

"The full focus of the Club is on the trip to Paisley."

Lennon had given no indication of serious problems when he gave his pre-match media conference on Friday. The head coach detailed his need for new signings following injury to Ryan Porteous but said that he was hopeful of bringing new signing in over the weekend.

Lennon guided Hibs to the Championship title in 2017 and watched his side finish fourth after a season of impressive football in the top flight last year.

The Northern Irishman admitted last season that he was willing to walk away from the job if his ambitions weren't matched.

Hibernian are currently eighth in the Premiership after a poor run of results since October.

Lennon has been upset with his side's lack of a cutting edge following a winless run of five league matches after a 1-0 defeat by Motherwell on Wednesday.