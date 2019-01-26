  • STV
  • MySTV

Rodgers praises 'excellent' Sinclair as Celtic extend lead

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Scott Sinclair scored his eight goal in seven matches as Celtic defeated Hamilton.

Run: Sinclair has scored eight goals in seven matches.
Run: Sinclair has scored eight goals in seven matches. SNS

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers singled out Scott Sinclair for praise after the in-form Celtic winger bagged his eighth goal in seven games to round off the scoring against Hamilton.

The Hoops had been kept at bay for 40 minutes by the heroics of Accies goalkeeper Ryan Fulton until the 22-year-old let a long-distance drive from midfielder Callum McGregor slip through his legs.

The keeper was again at fault for the second, with Ryan Christie pouncing to convert after Fulton spilled the ball.

Sinclair added the third with a close-range header to round off a "very good win" for Rodgers.

English attacker Sinclair had found himself warming the bench earlier in the campaign but he is now back firmly in the manager's good books thanks to an impressive scoring run.

He said: "I think you've seen the body language, the aggression in his game.

"I have known Scotty for years and yes, he might not always play well but his consistency in the last couple of months has been excellent.

"What he will always do is he will always score a goal.

"It was a really good goal for us. We worked it well, took it quickly and he gets himself in and scores with a header.

"You can see his confidence is at a really high level."

Frustration: Fulton was made to rue mistakes against Celtic.
Frustration: Fulton was made to rue mistakes against Celtic. SNS

Fulton was a youth player at Liverpool when Rodgers was boss at Anfield and the Northern Irishman was sympathetic.

He said: "Young Ryan was unfortunate. He might get a wee bit of stick for the second one but the first one is a difficult one, it has come through so many bodies.

"He was an outstanding young goalkeeper and highly-rated there (at Liverpool), but like all young goalkeepers they need to go out and play.

"He made saves in the first half, he kicks the ball a mile and he was unfortunate with the second as the pitch is bobbly and it popped up in front of him. But other than that he kept the scoreline down."

"Who would be a goalkeeper?" said Accies boss Martin Canning after coming into the media room, with his side still in 10th place and now with eight defeats and a draw in their last nine games.

"He made five or six real good saves but unfortunately for him the couple of mistakes he makes he gets punished for. That's the life of a goalkeeper.

"He put his hand up in the dressing room. I said to him that he will recover, you don't get to this level as a goalkeeper and not make mistakes.

"He is a top young goalkeeper, you see that for 98 per cent of the game,

"For us as a team that's the way it has been the last three games.

"We need to cut that out and give ourselves a chance."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.