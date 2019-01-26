Rodgers praises 'excellent' Sinclair as Celtic extend lead

Scott Sinclair scored his eight goal in seven matches as Celtic defeated Hamilton.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers singled out Scott Sinclair for praise after the in-form Celtic winger bagged his eighth goal in seven games to round off the scoring against Hamilton.

The Hoops had been kept at bay for 40 minutes by the heroics of Accies goalkeeper Ryan Fulton until the 22-year-old let a long-distance drive from midfielder Callum McGregor slip through his legs.

The keeper was again at fault for the second, with Ryan Christie pouncing to convert after Fulton spilled the ball.

Sinclair added the third with a close-range header to round off a "very good win" for Rodgers.

English attacker Sinclair had found himself warming the bench earlier in the campaign but he is now back firmly in the manager's good books thanks to an impressive scoring run.

He said: "I think you've seen the body language, the aggression in his game.

"I have known Scotty for years and yes, he might not always play well but his consistency in the last couple of months has been excellent.

"What he will always do is he will always score a goal.

"It was a really good goal for us. We worked it well, took it quickly and he gets himself in and scores with a header.

"You can see his confidence is at a really high level."

Fulton was a youth player at Liverpool when Rodgers was boss at Anfield and the Northern Irishman was sympathetic.

He said: "Young Ryan was unfortunate. He might get a wee bit of stick for the second one but the first one is a difficult one, it has come through so many bodies.

"He was an outstanding young goalkeeper and highly-rated there (at Liverpool), but like all young goalkeepers they need to go out and play.

"He made saves in the first half, he kicks the ball a mile and he was unfortunate with the second as the pitch is bobbly and it popped up in front of him. But other than that he kept the scoreline down."

"Who would be a goalkeeper?" said Accies boss Martin Canning after coming into the media room, with his side still in 10th place and now with eight defeats and a draw in their last nine games.

"He made five or six real good saves but unfortunately for him the couple of mistakes he makes he gets punished for. That's the life of a goalkeeper.

"He put his hand up in the dressing room. I said to him that he will recover, you don't get to this level as a goalkeeper and not make mistakes.

"He is a top young goalkeeper, you see that for 98 per cent of the game,

"For us as a team that's the way it has been the last three games.

"We need to cut that out and give ourselves a chance."