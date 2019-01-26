  • STV
  • MySTV

Goal hero Morrison graduates to Hearts dressing room 

STV

Craig Levein said Callumn Morrison has officially made it the first-team dressing room.

Celebration: Father-to-be Morrison toasts his goal.
Celebration: Father-to-be Morrison toasts his goal. SNS

Hearts manager Craig Levein revealed after the 2-0 victory over St Johnstone that goalscorer Callumn Morrison had graduated to the first team dressing room following a milestone appearance.

The Gorgie outfit bounced back from the midweek loss to Dundee, second-half strikes from Marcus Godinho and Morrison seeing them climb above Saints back into fifth place in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

In making his 30th appearance, father-to-be Morrison will also now get to sit among his peers on a daily basis.

On a day that Hearts celebrated the fans who helped save the club from going out of business in 2014, Levein said: "I was thrilled to bits with them for their controlled performance.

"I really can't remember St Johnstone having a shot at goal - and they have a great record away from home.

"There are a lot of players who were very, very good and I'm pleased that on Foundation of Hearts Day that the supporters got to see a victory to thank them for all the help they've given the club in recent years.

"Callumn has been promising to score from those kind of positions and it was great for him as well.

"He has now played 30 appearances for the club so he can officially go into the first team dressing room. That's good news for him but not for the rest of the boys."

It was a frustrating afternoon for Saints manager Tommy Wright, whose side had won their last six straight away matches, after the Perth outfit failed to register a single shot on target.

Wright said: "I can't be too critical of them with the run that we were on but they know it wasn't good enough to win a football match.

"Although Hearts were good, we made it all too easy for them. It probably wasn't until about 70 minutes that we started to pass it a bit better. It was a disappointing afternoon but we'll learn from it and move on again."

Levein continues war of words with Stewart

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1434921-levein-hits-back-at-pundit-michael-stewart-after-criticism/ | default

Levein, meanwhile, continued his war of words with Michael Stewart and strongly denied the former Manchester United player's claim that he tried to get him sacked as a BBC Scotland pundit.

Levein added: "My light-hearted banter with Mr Stewart has suddenly not become light-hearted. I'm waiting for an apology.

"When he said that I'd made an attempt for him to lose his job or try and get him sacked, that's simply not true. And I have that in writing from the BBC."

Levein was also asked about events at the other side of the city after Hibs counterpart Neil Lennon was reportedly suspended by the club.

He added: "I don't know what's happened in all honesty, although I hope he's OK as I actually really like Lenny.

"We've been on opposite sides of the city, we both want the same things for our clubs and we've had our moments, but I have a huge amount of time for him."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.