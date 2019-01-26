Goal hero Morrison graduates to Hearts dressing room 

Craig Levein said Callumn Morrison has officially made it the first-team dressing room.

Celebration: Father-to-be Morrison toasts his goal. SNS

Hearts manager Craig Levein revealed after the 2-0 victory over St Johnstone that goalscorer Callumn Morrison had graduated to the first team dressing room following a milestone appearance.

The Gorgie outfit bounced back from the midweek loss to Dundee, second-half strikes from Marcus Godinho and Morrison seeing them climb above Saints back into fifth place in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

In making his 30th appearance, father-to-be Morrison will also now get to sit among his peers on a daily basis.

On a day that Hearts celebrated the fans who helped save the club from going out of business in 2014, Levein said: "I was thrilled to bits with them for their controlled performance.

"I really can't remember St Johnstone having a shot at goal - and they have a great record away from home.

"There are a lot of players who were very, very good and I'm pleased that on Foundation of Hearts Day that the supporters got to see a victory to thank them for all the help they've given the club in recent years.

"Callumn has been promising to score from those kind of positions and it was great for him as well.

"He has now played 30 appearances for the club so he can officially go into the first team dressing room. That's good news for him but not for the rest of the boys."

It was a frustrating afternoon for Saints manager Tommy Wright, whose side had won their last six straight away matches, after the Perth outfit failed to register a single shot on target.

Wright said: "I can't be too critical of them with the run that we were on but they know it wasn't good enough to win a football match.

"Although Hearts were good, we made it all too easy for them. It probably wasn't until about 70 minutes that we started to pass it a bit better. It was a disappointing afternoon but we'll learn from it and move on again."

Levein continues war of words with Stewart

Levein, meanwhile, continued his war of words with Michael Stewart and strongly denied the former Manchester United player's claim that he tried to get him sacked as a BBC Scotland pundit.

Levein added: "My light-hearted banter with Mr Stewart has suddenly not become light-hearted. I'm waiting for an apology.

"When he said that I'd made an attempt for him to lose his job or try and get him sacked, that's simply not true. And I have that in writing from the BBC."

Levein was also asked about events at the other side of the city after Hibs counterpart Neil Lennon was reportedly suspended by the club.

He added: "I don't know what's happened in all honesty, although I hope he's OK as I actually really like Lenny.

"We've been on opposite sides of the city, we both want the same things for our clubs and we've had our moments, but I have a huge amount of time for him."