Premiership: Rangers beat Livi, Hibs fight back to win

Rangers and Hibs both got back to winning ways thanks to away victories.

Strike: Kent salutes his goal against Livingston SNS

Livingston 0-3 Rangers

Rangers defeated Livingston thanks to goals from Ryan Jack, Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos.

Steven Gerrard had called for a response from his players after losing to Kilmarnock and he got it as the Light Blues got back to winning ways.

Jack scored his second goal in three matches to open the scoring, although the midfielder's effort only crossed the line thanks to a rare error this season from Lions keeper Liam Kelly .

The visitors notched a crucial second just after half-time when Kelly parried out Morelos' flicked effort and winger Kent followed up with an emphatic finish.

Morelos had hit the post earlier in the match but the Colombian striker wasn't to be denied getting his name on the scoresheet, rounding keeper Kelly before finishing from a tight angle.

Victory puts Rangers back into second place in the Premiership and three points behind leaders Celtic, who have a game in hand.

St Mirren 1-3 Hibs

Equaliser: Oli Shaw celebrates getting Hibs back level. SNS

Hibs put a turbulent week behind them by fighting back to beat St Mirren 3-1.

Eddie May and Grant Murray took charge in Neil Lennon's absence and oversaw a second-half comeback in Paisley.

Striker Simeon Jackson put the Buddies in front on 24 minutes by finishing from close range.

But Oli Shaw got Hibs back on level terms on the hour mark, before defender Darren McGregor lashed home ten minutes later to complete the turnaround.

Stevie Mallan added a third against his former club to secure the Easter Road outfit a first win in six.