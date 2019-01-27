  • STV
Gerrard confident Rangers will keep hold of star duo

STV

Steven Gerrard said Rangers are yet to receive a 'solid' bid for Morelos or Tavernier.

Win: Gerrard watched his Rangers side defeat Livingston 3-0 on Sunday. SNS

Steven Gerrard said Rangers are yet to receive a 'respectable' bid for any player amid reported interest in Alfredo Morelos and James Tavernier.

Morelos - who struck his 21st goal of the season in Sunday's 3-0 win at Livingston - has been reportedly attracting interest from French side Nice, while Southampton were linked with a move for club captain Tavernier.

But no club has yet stumped up the sort of cash that would see either depart before Thursday's midnight signing deadline, according to Gerrard.

When the topic of Southampton looking for a right-back was raised, the Rangers boss interjected: "They're not. We made a call on it this morning and they're not.

"I think there will be talk of Tav and talk of Alfredo but the reality is there hasn't been a solid bid for any of our players so far.

"Will one come? Possibly, I'm not sure. I'll have to answer the question when it does. There hasn't been a respectable bid for any of the players where we stand right now."

Key: Morelos scored his 21st goal of the season against Livingston. SNS

Gerrard called for a response from his side after Wednesday's damaging Rugby Park defeat to Kilmarnock.

And he got it as his side dominated Livi at the Tony Macaroni Arena to climb back above Steve Clarke's Killie side into second.

The former Liverpool captain left his marquee January signings Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis on the bench as Rangers reverted to the 4-3-3 system they primarily used across the first half of the campaign.

We beat ourselves on Wednesday night. It was nothing to do with tactics or formation.
Steven Gerrard

Ryan Jack opened the scoring, before Ryan Kent fired in the second just after half-time, while Morelos' latest goal sparked a mini pitch invasion as the jubilant Gers faithful celebrated trimming Celtic's lead at the top of the table back to three points.

Gerrard rejected the suggestion the change in shape from a midfield diamond was the reason for his side's victory.

He said: "We thoroughly deserved our win. We matched Livingston in the battle early on then our quality came through.

"If you're comparing it with Kilmarnock, we beat ourselves on Wednesday night. It was nothing to do with tactics or formation - it was to do with a defender gifting Kilmarnock a lead, then a square pass and getting done on a counter attack. Nothing to do with personnel, 4-4-2 or 4-3-3.

"We showed today that if we don't gift people goals, defend properly, do our jobs and stick to a game plan we can win the game because we have more quality than Livingston."

Livi boss Gary Holt - whose side missed the chance to leapfrog Hibs into eighth - admitted he felt for Kelly after his first-half calamity, saying: "I'm not being harsh on anyone, we all mistakes - me included. It's not a case of pointing fingers.

"Liam knows he made a mistake but you have to take it on the chin and move on. Goalkeeper is not a position I'd ever want to play because you make a mistake and it costs a goal.

"Rangers did to us what we tried to do to them and we didn't do it well enough. They wanted to put right what went wrong for them on Wednesday but we gave them a foothold in the game."

