Aberdeen and Sunderland compete for Celtic's Morgan 

The winger, who joined Celtic from St Mirren last year, is to head out on loan this month.

Move: Morgan is set to go out on loan. SNS Group

Aberdeen and Sunderland are the two sides in direct competition to take Celtic's Lewis Morgan on loan this month.

Both clubs have held discussions with the player's representatives with Celtic willing to let the winger move out on loan for the remainder of the season.

While Derek McInnes is an admirer of the 22-year-old, the chance to work with Jack Ross, who Morgan won the Championship with at St Mirren, could sway his decision in favour of the English League One side.

Morgan joined Celtic from St Mirren in January last year but was immediately loaned back to the Paisley side.

The Scotland Under-21 star has made nine substitute appearances under Brendan Rodgers but, with competition for a place in Celtic's attack increased following the arrival of Timothy Weah, Oliver Burke and Vakoun Issouf Bayo, a switch to the Stadium of Light or Pittodrie would see Morgan enjoy more playing time.